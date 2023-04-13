GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/13
Law Library Office Hours at Redmond Library: Get help with your legal information questions.; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Library Temporary Location, 2127 S Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
After Hours: Connection, business exposure and delicious snacks and drinks will be offered; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Heart Of Oregon Corps, 835 E. Highway 126 Building 3, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
West Redmond Area Plan (WRAP) Open House: The City of Redmond wants to hear from the community about how the west Redmond area should grow; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov.
Comedy Open Mic: Go tell jokes or perform a sketch, improv or musical act in front of a supportive audience; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 4/14
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; OCCU Credit Union, 875 SW Rimrock Way, Suite 100, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Wildflower Hike: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Carol Moorehead for an early wildflower hike; 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; free must register in advance; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The local roots-rocking trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
DMC Motorsports Open Track: The motorsports race will take place; $20; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; dmcmotorsports.org or 541-548-2711.
Xtreme Redmond Barrel Race: The barrel-racing competition will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; burnsevents.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 4/15
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Different Wars, Different Choices: Brothers Steve and Pete Goodrich in conversation about their choices regarding service during wartime; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-526-0882.
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 1 p.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Five Pint Mary: Enjoy a unique blend of Irish and American folk rock; 3-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-610-2520.
Live Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards — Heller Highwater Trio: The local rock trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Trent Beaver: The Northwest singer-songwriter will perform acoustic pop mixed with some southern rock; 6 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse/ or 541-527-2101.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Box Elder: Join for a night of alternative, punk and post rock; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
DMC Motorsports Open Track: The motorsports race will take place; $20; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; dmcmotorsports.org or 541-548-2711.
Xtreme Redmond Barrel Race: The barrel-racing competition will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; burnsevents.com or 541-548-2711.
AutoCross: The auto racing competition will take place; competition starts at 9 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; autoxclub.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 4/16
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
DMC Motorsports Open Track: The motorsports race will take place; $20; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; dmcmotorsports.org or 541-548-2711.
Xtreme Redmond Barrel Race: The barrel racing competition will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; burnsevents.com or 541-548-2711.
AutoCross: The auto racing competition will take place; competition starts at 9 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; autoxclub.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 4/17
Trivia: Gather a team and join for trivia; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Tuesday 4/18
Open Hub Singing Club: All songs are taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 4/19
Religion 101 — A Brothers K Discussion: Engage in a lively discussion on Christianity, Buddhism and baseball. There will be no proselytizing by the facilitator or discussion group; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy (Glacier Building), 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-526-0882.
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
