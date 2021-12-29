ENTER THE DOJO (copy)

DJ Barisone — from Portland — will perform Friday night at the High Desert Music Hall in Redmond.

 Submitted photo

If you’re looking to get down to some EDM beats and dance your way into the new year, High Desert Music Hall is the place to be this Friday.

The New Year’s Eve celebration will include an evening of music by various DJs, vendors, live painting, a photo booth, tea house and more. The celebration begins at 8 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m. Expect heavy beats all night long from ShowMe (from Los Angeles), TF Marz (Denver), Komotion (Bend) and Barisone (Portland).

Barisone, a well-known name in the West Coast bass music scene, is bringing his talent back to Central Oregon. The DJ, who once called Bend his home, has been sharing his talents with Portland clubs and west coast festivals like Shambhala and Bass Coast for over a decade.

Komotion, Bend’s very own EDM music producer said he is excited to perform alongside the other DJs. “We are expecting a great turnout because we have so much support here in town as well as in Portland,” he said. “I’m also in love with this venue because it has such a great atmosphere and acoustics.”

Komotion anticipates it will be the party of the year.

“Come join us in celebration with good friends, music and smiles as we champagne toast and ring in a new year,” writes the High Desert Music Hall staff.

Don’t forget to “dress to Impress with formal wear,” as the poster encourages.

Admission to the event is $40 and tickets can be purchased online at highdesertmusichall.com.

— Lena Felt, The Bulletin

