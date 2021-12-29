If you’re looking to get down to some EDM beats and dance your way into the new year, High Desert Music Hall is the place to be this Friday.
The New Year’s Eve celebration will include an evening of music by various DJs, vendors, live painting, a photo booth, tea house and more. The celebration begins at 8 p.m. and goes till 2 a.m. Expect heavy beats all night long from ShowMe (from Los Angeles), TF Marz (Denver), Komotion (Bend) and Barisone (Portland).
Barisone, a well-known name in the West Coast bass music scene, is bringing his talent back to Central Oregon. The DJ, who once called Bend his home, has been sharing his talents with Portland clubs and west coast festivals like Shambhala and Bass Coast for over a decade.
Komotion, Bend’s very own EDM music producer said he is excited to perform alongside the other DJs. “We are expecting a great turnout because we have so much support here in town as well as in Portland,” he said. “I’m also in love with this venue because it has such a great atmosphere and acoustics.”
Komotion anticipates it will be the party of the year.
“Come join us in celebration with good friends, music and smiles as we champagne toast and ring in a new year,” writes the High Desert Music Hall staff.
Don’t forget to “dress to Impress with formal wear,” as the poster encourages.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Business
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.