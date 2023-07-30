Glowing fun at the fair (copy)
Buy Now

Fairgoers mingle in an aisle full of carnival games during the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo in Redmond on July 31, 2021.

 Bulletin file

From funnel cake food comas, to a dizzying amount of vendors, to a nighttime light show presented by Go Drone Shows, the Deschutes County Fair can be overwhelming for any first timer.

According to the fair’s website, it is the largest event in Central Oregon. From Aug. 2-6, more than 100 volunteers can help guide you along the way.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Reporter: bharo@bendbulletin.com 541-617-7821

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.