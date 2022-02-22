Redmond will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s most competitive monster trucks as they invade the First Interstate Bank Center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds this Saturday for two monster truck shows.
“See these incredible 10,000-pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro Tour,” reads the event description.
You can choose between a matinee show at 1:30 p.m. or an evening show at 7:30 p.m. During the matinee show, kids get a free tour toy while supplies last.
Tickets are on sale at monstertrucktour.com, starting at $15 for children under 14 and $25 for adults. There are also add-on tickets for sale that get you an up-close look at the monster trucks or even a chance to ride in one before the show starts or during intermission.
Expect freestyle motocross tricks such as roof scraping cliffhangers, double grabs, superman seat grabs and the backflip, as well as a Gambler 500 Tuff Trucks Challenge, in which off-roaders go head-to-head to find the toughest riders.
