Animal lovers attending the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo will be able to get their fix of favorite farm creatures this year.
The exhibitions will look a little different, but the key element remains: Fairgoers will still have the chance to walk among cows, sheep, pigs, rabbits and more.
In a change from previous years in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fair won’t include exhibitions for open-class livestock. But youth exhibitors from the region’s 4-H and FFA clubs will still have their animals on display, according to Candi Bothum, a 4-H faculty member.
Some exhibits will move to accommodate virus-related spacing needs, and some exhibits may be smaller than in years past as fewer students are participating this year because of the pandemic, but Bothum said the opportunity to show animals is still a welcome one.
“They’re very excited. Lots of smiles, lots of, ‘really glad we’re having a fair,’” Bothum said of youth participating in the exhibitions.
That’s because last year, livestock exhibitions were canceled alongside the fair. That meant the students — some of whom spend a whole year preparing their animals for the fair — had nowhere to show them.
“The value is enormous,” Bothum said. “Really just the opportunity to be together with so many people with a like interest… is important.”
For last year’s annual youth livestock auction, organizers pivoted the event to a hybrid format with some buyers in-person on the ground and others attending virtually.
“For the most part, we had an absolutely excellent sale,” said Lance Hill, auction chair and Redmond High School FFA advisor, about last year’s auction. “We couldn’t be prouder to live in this community because of the support of so many individuals.”
This year, that event will look more like previous auctions.
“We will be having an in-person auction,” Hill said. “With that, we will also have an online auction.”
Youth will be in person at the auction to show their projects. The auction starts at 10 a.m. July 31 at the Expo Center. More information about registering for online bidding will be available on the auction’s website at deschutescountyyouthlivestockauction.com.
“We’re extremely excited,” Hill said. “This year, it’s even a little bit sweeter because we get to be here in person.”
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.