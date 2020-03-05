Thursday 3/5
Victor Johnson: The local singer/songwriter performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-668-1815.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues-rocker performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Fireside Show — Blossom: The neo-soul artist performs with special guests Cory Limuaco Trio; 6-8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $18 day of show; The Suttle Lodge, 1300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Escaping Tuesday: The alt-rock and country duo performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
Juniper and Gin: The rock-folk-bluegrass band performs; 7 p.m.-9 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Profit Drama: The garage rock band performs with special guests Heavy Light; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Mark Burnett: The local musician performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Currents at the Riverhouse, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; currentsbend.com or 877-206-3494.
Live From Laurel Canyon: Featuring songs by artists who lived in Laurel Canyon, Los Angeles during the 1960s and ‘70s as well as stories behind the music; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$62 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Corrupted Kin: The alt-rock trio performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Guacalypsos: The band will play calypso, reggae, country and more; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-306-3322.
Friday 3/6
Friday Night Music Series — Silvertone Devils: The roots and country band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Livewire: The acoustic band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Blacksmith Restaurant, 211 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-2118.
Prineville Hot 5 Plus 2: The Dixieland jazz band performs; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
3 of We: The jazz-rock trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Jackson’s Corner — Eastside, 1500 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; 541-382-1751.
Leah Justine: The country and southern rock artist performs; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; Crater Lake Spirits Tasting Room, 1024 NW Bond St., Bend; 541-318-0200.
McKenna: The pianist performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
CJ Neary and Richard Taelour: The local musicians will play jazzy blues; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Sleepless Truckers: The country band performs; 6:45-10 p.m.; $10 at the door, 21 and over; Redmond Social Club, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; 541-410-2572.
Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead tribute band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Niblick and Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 100, Redmond; 541-548-4220.
Austin Lindstrom: The local country artist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-447-9932.
Greg Botsford: The rock artist will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
Justusworx: The blues-rock, soul and funk band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band perform; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; The Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; 541-546-8551.
Beatles and Bowie: Local Beatles tribute band Juju Eyeball will perform with David Bowie acoustic tribute band Aladinsane; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Ruckus: The classic and pop rock cover band performs; 8:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Tyler Spencer: The rhythmic didgeridoo musician will perform; 8:30-10 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-270-0497.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
The Tortilla Chips: The funk-rock jam band performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Saturday 3/7
Reno and Cindy: The local duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; $10 general admission; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; shop.faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rocker performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Lande Unplugged: The psychedelic indie rock duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
OLOX: The traditional Siberian shamanic duo will perform with special guest Tyler Spencer; 6:30-10 p.m.; $29; 10Below at the Oxford, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-382-8436.
Fractal: The jamtronica band performs; 7-9:30 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
Juju Eyeball: The Beatles tribute band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Call Down Thunder: The Grateful Dead tribute band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Niblick and Greene’s, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 100, Redmond; 541-548-4220.
Justusworx: The blues-rock, soul and funk band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.
Ruckus: The classic and pop rock cover band performs; 8:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Big River Band: The classic rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
The Roof Rabbits: The punk-rockers perform; 9-11:30 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
The Blondeau Band: The rock band performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Austin Lindstrom: The country artist performs; 9 p.m.; free; Double J Saloon’, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-923-1868.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 10 p.m.; free 21 and over; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
Sunday 3/8
Ballroom Thieves: The folk-rock group performs with special guest Harlequin Gold; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Year of the Fist: The Oakland, California, punk-rock band performs with special guests Dr. Green Dreams and Chupra-Cobra; 8-11 p.m.; $5; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Monday 3/9
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 3/10
Brandon Campbell: The jazz artist performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Bird and Brian Craig: The acoustic rock musicians perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Wednesday 3/11
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
