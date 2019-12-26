Thursday 12/26

Eric Leadbetter: The local rock, Americana, folk and blues artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.

After the Hill Chill Series — Brother Gabe and Ze Rox: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.

Alejandro Flientes: The musician performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.

Left Slide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; thepodski.com.

Derek Michael Marc Solo Acoustic Show: The classic rock and blues artist performs; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Bass in the Basement Ep. 13: Local DJs ChellyBean, Tphunk and ALX will play; 9-2 a.m.; free 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.

Friday 12/27

RExDOn: The classic rock duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Pickled Pig BBQ & Cafe, 63136 Powell Butte Highway, Bend; 541-797-6136.

Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rock artist performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.

Appaloosa: The country-folk band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.

Trevor Martell: The lead singer from Patrimony will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: A tribute to the King of Pop; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$67 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

Austin Lindstrom: The local country artist performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Vic’s Bar and Grill, 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 541-536-2945.

FunBobby: The local classic rock band will perform with a choreographed light show; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

DJ Chuck Boogie: The DJ will play a mix of music from the ‘70s to current hits; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

DJ Ambush: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B and house; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.

Saturday 12/28

Trevor and Sylvie: The Americana duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Dave and Melody Hill: The Americana duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.

Bad Pacifist and Dive Bar Theology: The local bands will perform as they prepare to send off fellow musician Preston Crenshaw to Austin, Texas for school; 6-10 p.m.; donations for Preston; private location, 6840 SW 36th St., Redmond; 509-434-6544.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; La Pine Moose Lodge, 52510 Drafter Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.

Honey Don’t: The bluegrass band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.

Sassparilla: The punk-blues band performs; 8 p.m.; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.

The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute: The tribute to the Beatles features music from every era of the band; 8 p.m.; $49.50-$69.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

FunBobby: The local classic rock band will perform with a choreographed light show; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Watkins Glen: The band will perform hits from the Allman Brothers band, the Grateful Dead, The Band and Little Feat, featuring special guest Pete Kartsounes; 8:30-1:30 a.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Double Clutch: The classic rock band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

DJ Ambush: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B and house; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.

Dinirium: The local four-piece metal band performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.

Sunday 12/29

Popcorn: The string band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Monday 12/30

The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.

Tuesday 12/31

Mark Movely and Lord Wally Band: The local band will perform and ring in the New Year, East Coast time; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.

Milo Matthews & Pete Kartsounes: The jazz, blues, rock and funk artists will perform for an Eastern Standard time New Year’s celebration; 7-9 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; La Pine American Legion, 52532 Drafter Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.

NYE at River Pig: A night of live music by Dance Floor Mafia, DJ and burlesque acts from Bend Burlesque; 8-11:30 p.m.; $30; River Pig Saloon, 555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 40, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-385-6777.

Ninth Annual NYE Bash: Featuring hair band Flash-Back, food and drink specials and more; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; Hardtails Bar and Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; 541-549-6114.

New Year’s Eve party with The Reputations: The dance band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5-$10; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

NYE Celebration: Featuring live music from Jess Ryan Band, Leadbetter Band and special guest Stephanie Slade; 9 p.m.; $10 21 and over; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.

CottonFoot: The indie timber-rock band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; 541-546-8551.

NYE 2020: Local DJs BPollen and Byrne 1 will play a mix of hip-hop, house, rock, jazz and more to ring in the new year; 10 p.m.; free; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.

Wednesday 1/1

DiRT: The local rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.