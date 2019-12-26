Thursday 12/26
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock, Americana, folk and blues artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
After the Hill Chill Series — Brother Gabe and Ze Rox: The local musicians will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Alejandro Flientes: The musician performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Left Slide: The blues, rock and reggae band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; The Podski, 536 NW Arizona Ave., Bend; thepodski.com.
Derek Michael Marc Solo Acoustic Show: The classic rock and blues artist performs; 8 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Bass in the Basement Ep. 13: Local DJs ChellyBean, Tphunk and ALX will play; 9-2 a.m.; free 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Friday 12/27
RExDOn: The classic rock duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Pickled Pig BBQ & Cafe, 63136 Powell Butte Highway, Bend; 541-797-6136.
Derek Michael Marc: The blues-rock artist performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Appaloosa: The country-folk band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Trevor Martell: The lead singer from Patrimony will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience: A tribute to the King of Pop; 7:30 p.m.; $37-$67 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Austin Lindstrom: The local country artist performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Vic’s Bar and Grill, 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 541-536-2945.
FunBobby: The local classic rock band will perform with a choreographed light show; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
DJ Chuck Boogie: The DJ will play a mix of music from the ‘70s to current hits; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Ambush: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B and house; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Saturday 12/28
Trevor and Sylvie: The Americana duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Dave and Melody Hill: The Americana duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Bad Pacifist and Dive Bar Theology: The local bands will perform as they prepare to send off fellow musician Preston Crenshaw to Austin, Texas for school; 6-10 p.m.; donations for Preston; private location, 6840 SW 36th St., Redmond; 509-434-6544.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; La Pine Moose Lodge, 52510 Drafter Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.
Honey Don’t: The bluegrass band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
Sassparilla: The punk-blues band performs; 8 p.m.; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
The Fab Four — The Ultimate Beatles Tribute: The tribute to the Beatles features music from every era of the band; 8 p.m.; $49.50-$69.50 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
FunBobby: The local classic rock band will perform with a choreographed light show; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Watkins Glen: The band will perform hits from the Allman Brothers band, the Grateful Dead, The Band and Little Feat, featuring special guest Pete Kartsounes; 8:30-1:30 a.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Double Clutch: The classic rock band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
DJ Ambush: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B and house; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Dinirium: The local four-piece metal band performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Sunday 12/29
Popcorn: The string band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Monday 12/30
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 12/31
Mark Movely and Lord Wally Band: The local band will perform and ring in the New Year, East Coast time; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Milo Matthews & Pete Kartsounes: The jazz, blues, rock and funk artists will perform for an Eastern Standard time New Year’s celebration; 7-9 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8 p.m.-midnight; free; La Pine American Legion, 52532 Drafter Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.
NYE at River Pig: A night of live music by Dance Floor Mafia, DJ and burlesque acts from Bend Burlesque; 8-11:30 p.m.; $30; River Pig Saloon, 555 NW Arizona Ave. Suite 40, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-385-6777.
Ninth Annual NYE Bash: Featuring hair band Flash-Back, food and drink specials and more; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; Hardtails Bar and Grill, 175 N. Larch St., Sisters; 541-549-6114.
New Year’s Eve party with The Reputations: The dance band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5-$10; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
NYE Celebration: Featuring live music from Jess Ryan Band, Leadbetter Band and special guest Stephanie Slade; 9 p.m.; $10 21 and over; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
CottonFoot: The indie timber-rock band performs; 9-1 a.m.; free; Round Butte Inn, 503 First St., Culver; 541-546-8551.
NYE 2020: Local DJs BPollen and Byrne 1 will play a mix of hip-hop, house, rock, jazz and more to ring in the new year; 10 p.m.; free; Velvet, 805 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-728-0303.
Wednesday 1/1
DiRT: The local rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.