Thursday 12/12

A Holiday Concert: The Cascade Horizon Band will present its annual holiday concert; 1:30 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-383-1995.

Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 5-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.

The Twelve Bells of Christmas: Enjoy the sounds of the Zion Redeemed Ringers handbell choir; 6-7 p.m.; free Free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.

Ben Miller: The Appalachian roots musician performs an acoustic set; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.

Mark Ransom: The local musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.

Sweet Red and the Hot Rod Billies: The rockabilly band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.

John Craigie: The Americana singer performs with special guest Bart Budwig; 7 p.m.; $21 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.

Cheyenne West: The country artist performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

The Stirlings: The blues, funk and rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Friday 12/13

Just4Fun Band: The local band will play during the monthly dance; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; 541-548-6325.

Jess Ryan Band: The rock band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.

One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Court Priday and John Hite: The country-rock duo performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.

Apres Ski Bash: Scott Pemberton Band: The timber rock band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-323-3955.

Milo Matthews and Pete Kartsounes: The local musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.

The Shining Dimes: The new local band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

How the Grouch Stole Christmas Final Tour: Hip-hop artist Murs will be joined by special guests Chandler P, J Meast and Hobbyist; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.

David Miller and Stones Throw: The classic and hard rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Charlie Parr: The folk-blues artist performs with special guest Dead Horses; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Saturday 12/14Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 1:45-5:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.

RavenSong: The Ridgeview High School premier singing group will perform holiday songs; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; 541-350-3537.

AHME-Solstice, A Journey Inward: Musicians Miguel Medina and Jason O’Neill-Butler will play hand pans, Native American flutes, didgeridoo and more; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $20 admission will go towards any instrument purchase; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; ahmemusic.com or 503-407-0569.

KC Flynn: The roots artist performs, bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive and get $1 off drinks all night; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

Micah Luebben: The indie rocker performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.

John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The John Denver tribute band performs; 6-9 p.m.; $10 general admission, $5 wine club members; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.

Fireside Show — Jacob Miller: The minimalist pop artist performs; 6-9 p.m.; $8 plus fees in advance, $10 at the door; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Pickin’ Pear: The folk-rock and bluegrass duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Shady GroOove: The jam-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.

Holiday at the Pops: The local orchestra will perform a variety of holiday music, homemade treats and coffee available during intermission; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; bendpops.org or 541-241-8767.

Circle of Willis: Original rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0703.

The Whippoorwill Songwriter Series: Local musicians Joel Chadd and Alicia Viani will perform, limited seating; 7-9 p.m.; $5 suggested donation at the door; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-728-0066.

Central Oregon Mastersingers: The chorus will be joined by the 27th Street Brass Quintet and Friends; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-390-3921.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Vic’s Bar & Grill, 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.

The Deeks: The metal band performs; 8-10 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

Moon Vibes: DJ ChellyBean will play a variety of music every full moon for cosmic dancing; 9 p.m.; free 21 and over; AVID Cider Company, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7757.

Rudolf Korv: The Americana and roots artist performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.

Cascade Crescendo: The bluegrass band performs with special guest Skillethead; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Sunday 12/15

Coyote Willow: The roots band performs; 1-3 p.m.; free; Strictly Organic Coffee Bar Old Mill, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 400, Bend; strictlyorganic.com or 541-647-1402.

East Meets West — A Musical Meditation: An improvised performance of hand pans, Native American Flutes, didgeridoo, drums and singing; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $20; The Sanctuary, 339 SW Century Drive, Suite 203, Bend; ahmemusic.com or miguel@ahmemusic.com.

Holiday at the Pops: The local orchestra will perform a variety of holiday music, homemade treats and coffee available during intermission; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendpops.org or 541-241-8767.

Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 2-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.

Central Oregon Mastersingers: The chorus will be joined by the 27th Street Brass Quintet and Friends; 2-4 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-390-3921.

Hot Buttered Rum: The bluegrass band performs with special guest Pitchfork Revolution; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Monday 12/16

Coyote Willow at The Open Door: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Open Door, 303 W. Hood St., Sisters; opendoorwinebar.com or 541-549-6076.

Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 7-8 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.

Tuesday 12/17

Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.

Lisa Dae and Friends: The jazz musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Mike Viles: The local singer-songwriter performs; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-410-1740.

Wednesday 12/18

Know Festive: Bend Cello Collective: The quartet will perform; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.

Dave and Melody Hill: The Americana duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.

Bill Keale: The Hawaiian guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; call for tickets; Broken Top Club, 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend; 541-383-8200.

Robert Wynia: The singer-songwriter of Floater performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.