Thursday 12/12
A Holiday Concert: The Cascade Horizon Band will present its annual holiday concert; 1:30 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-383-1995.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 5-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
The Twelve Bells of Christmas: Enjoy the sounds of the Zion Redeemed Ringers handbell choir; 6-7 p.m.; free Free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Ben Miller: The Appalachian roots musician performs an acoustic set; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
Mark Ransom: The local musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.
Sweet Red and the Hot Rod Billies: The rockabilly band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
John Craigie: The Americana singer performs with special guest Bart Budwig; 7 p.m.; $21 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Cheyenne West: The country artist performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
The Stirlings: The blues, funk and rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Friday 12/13
Just4Fun Band: The local band will play during the monthly dance; 10 a.m.-noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; 541-548-6325.
Jess Ryan Band: The rock band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Court Priday and John Hite: The country-rock duo performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Apres Ski Bash: Scott Pemberton Band: The timber rock band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-323-3955.
Milo Matthews and Pete Kartsounes: The local musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
The Shining Dimes: The new local band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
How the Grouch Stole Christmas Final Tour: Hip-hop artist Murs will be joined by special guests Chandler P, J Meast and Hobbyist; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
David Miller and Stones Throw: The classic and hard rock band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Charlie Parr: The folk-blues artist performs with special guest Dead Horses; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 12/14Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 1:45-5:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
RavenSong: The Ridgeview High School premier singing group will perform holiday songs; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; 541-350-3537.
AHME-Solstice, A Journey Inward: Musicians Miguel Medina and Jason O’Neill-Butler will play hand pans, Native American flutes, didgeridoo and more; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; $20 admission will go towards any instrument purchase; Brooks Hall at Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; ahmemusic.com or 503-407-0569.
KC Flynn: The roots artist performs, bring an unwrapped toy for the toy drive and get $1 off drinks all night; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Micah Luebben: The indie rocker performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
John Hoover and the Mighty Quinns: The John Denver tribute band performs; 6-9 p.m.; $10 general admission, $5 wine club members; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Fireside Show — Jacob Miller: The minimalist pop artist performs; 6-9 p.m.; $8 plus fees in advance, $10 at the door; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Pickin’ Pear: The folk-rock and bluegrass duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Shady GroOove: The jam-rock band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Holiday at the Pops: The local orchestra will perform a variety of holiday music, homemade treats and coffee available during intermission; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Trinity Lutheran School, 2550 NE Butler Market Road, Bend; bendpops.org or 541-241-8767.
Circle of Willis: Original rock band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; 541-728-0703.
The Whippoorwill Songwriter Series: Local musicians Joel Chadd and Alicia Viani will perform, limited seating; 7-9 p.m.; $5 suggested donation at the door; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-728-0066.
Central Oregon Mastersingers: The chorus will be joined by the 27th Street Brass Quintet and Friends; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-390-3921.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8-11 p.m.; free; Vic’s Bar & Grill, 16980 Burgess Road, La Pine; 562-810-1818.
The Deeks: The metal band performs; 8-10 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Moon Vibes: DJ ChellyBean will play a variety of music every full moon for cosmic dancing; 9 p.m.; free 21 and over; AVID Cider Company, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-633-7757.
Rudolf Korv: The Americana and roots artist performs; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Cascade Crescendo: The bluegrass band performs with special guest Skillethead; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 12/15
Coyote Willow: The roots band performs; 1-3 p.m.; free; Strictly Organic Coffee Bar Old Mill, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 400, Bend; strictlyorganic.com or 541-647-1402.
East Meets West — A Musical Meditation: An improvised performance of hand pans, Native American Flutes, didgeridoo, drums and singing; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $20; The Sanctuary, 339 SW Century Drive, Suite 203, Bend; ahmemusic.com or miguel@ahmemusic.com.
Holiday at the Pops: The local orchestra will perform a variety of holiday music, homemade treats and coffee available during intermission; 2-3:30 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; bendpops.org or 541-241-8767.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 2-3 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Central Oregon Mastersingers: The chorus will be joined by the 27th Street Brass Quintet and Friends; 2-4 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-390-3921.
Hot Buttered Rum: The bluegrass band performs with special guest Pitchfork Revolution; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Monday 12/16
Coyote Willow at The Open Door: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Open Door, 303 W. Hood St., Sisters; opendoorwinebar.com or 541-549-6076.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 7-8 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Tuesday 12/17
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 4-5 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Lisa Dae and Friends: The jazz musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Mike Viles: The local singer-songwriter performs; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-410-1740.
Wednesday 12/18
Know Festive: Bend Cello Collective: The quartet will perform; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sunriver Area Public Library, 56855 Venture Lane, Sunriver; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
Dave and Melody Hill: The Americana duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Bill Keale: The Hawaiian guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; call for tickets; Broken Top Club, 62000 Broken Top Drive, Bend; 541-383-8200.
Robert Wynia: The singer-songwriter of Floater performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.