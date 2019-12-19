Thursday 12/19
Alley Cats: The jazz dance band performs; 1-2 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-419-6794.
JammerCize Community Jam Session: Round Robin selections by participants, all are welcome to attend; 2:30-3:30 p.m.; free; Mt Bachelor Retirement Center, 20215 Powers Road, Bend; 541-213-8510.
Oregon Old Time Fiddlers Jam: A group of seasoned musicians will help new musicians play old-time, acoustic music; 4:30-9 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; centraloregonfiddlers.com or 541-410-5146.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist performs; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brassie’s Bar at Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; lindygravelle.com or 541-548-4220.
Lande Unplugged: The psychedelic rock duo will perform an unplugged show; 6 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; 541-639-4776.
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Paul Eddy: The guitarist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; pauleddysolo.weebly.com or 541-977-4770.
Alex Winters: The folk-rock musician will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed Taproom, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.
Too Sweet Cakes Bend Christmas Party: Precious Byrd will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Too Sweet Cakes, 1012 SW Cleveland Square Loop, Suite 1A, Bend; 541-241-3933.
Music in the Round: Local musicians Eric Leadbetter, Jess Ryan, James Hutchens and Patrick Connell will perform a benefit for High Desert Food and Farm Alliance with tips and a portion of beer sales going to those charities; 7-9 p.m.; free; Crow’s Feet Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-728-0066.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 7-8 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Derek Michael Marc: The classic rock and blues artist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
One Mad Man: The one-man band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Soul Providers: The funk and soul band performs; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Codi Carrol, Dizzle: The DJs will spin house and EDM music; 10 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; 541-678-5740.
Friday 12/20
Coyote Willow: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Blacksmith Restaurant, 211 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendblacksmith.com or 541-318-0588.
Holiday Sing-a-long: Local musicians Griff and Lola will be singing holiday songs and invite everyone to join in; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.
Lindy Gravelle: The singer/songwriter pianist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Brassie’s Bar at Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; lindygravelle.com or 541-548-4220.
We Dunno Band: The Americana band performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country, rock and blues band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Pump House Bar and Grill, 8320 N. U.S. Highway 97, Terrebonne; 541-548-4990.
Dive Bar Theology: The indie-pop band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
The Reputations: The band will play classic pop songs from the past four decades; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Hwy 97: The classic rock band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
The Greyhounds: The rock trio performs with special guest Caitlin Sherman; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
DJ Vacay: The DJ will play a mix of hip-hop, R&B and electronica; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Saturday 12/21
Know Festive — Bend Senior High Dynamics: The Bend High ensemble will perform holiday songs; 11-11:30 a.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
Sisters Bell Choir & Renaissance Sisters Consort: The handbell choir will perform; 1-1:45 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Luke Valenti: The local musician will play holiday music; 1-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.
Carolers: Music of the Season: Roving musical performances throughout the month by local choirs; 3-4:30 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Heller Highwater Trio: The pop-R&B trio performs; 3:30-6 p.m.; free; Outfitters Bar, Seventh Mountain Resort, 18757 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-382-8711.
Kurt Sylva and Cheyenne West: The country duo will perform; 4 p.m.; $10 general admission, $5 wine club members; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Paul Eddy: The guitarist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; pauleddysolo.weebly.com or 541-977-4770.
Julie and Miguel: The local duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
She Said, He Said: The jazz duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Beer Choir and Toy Drive: Sing popular holiday songs with the entire bar, bring in a new, unwrapped toy for the gift drive and get a six-pack of beer for a penny; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Loose Platoon: The blues-rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.
The Reputations: The band will play classic pop songs from the past four decades; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Solstice Rock Show: Profit Drama, Helga and the Roof Rabbits will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Hwy 97: The classic rock band performs; 9 p.m.-1 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Sunday 12/22
Know Festive — Bend Senior High Dynamics: The Bend High ensemble will perform holiday songs; 1-1:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.
‘80s Night: DJ Mark Brody will play ‘80s new wave; 9-12 a.m.; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.
Monday 12/23
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
