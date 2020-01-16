Thursday 1/16

Cheyenne West featuring Kurt Silva: The country artists will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; RiversPlaceBend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

Jason Chinchen: The modern folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.

Griff and Lola: The local father/daughter duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; thecommonsbend.com.

Joe Fidanzo: The local musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Riff Cold Brewed, 555 NW Arizona Ave., Suite 30, Bend; 541-312-9330.

After the Hill Chill Series — Connor Bennett and Garrett Miller: The local musicians will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Parrilla Grill, 635 NW 14th St., Bend; 541-617-9600.

An Evening with Milo Matthews: The jazz, blues, rock and pop artist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.

Guardian of the Underdog: The punk-roots band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

Fractal: The jamtronica band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

JD Simo: The Nashville blues, folk, soul and acid rocker performs with special guest Alex Ashley; 9 p.m.-midnight; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

Friday 1/17

Friday Night Music Series — Jim Pray and the Minors: The classic rock and country band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.

Larkspur Stand: The Americana band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.

Birds of Play: The bluegrass and folk trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Kinzel and Hyde: The blues duo performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.

Blackstrap Bluegrass: The bluegrass band performs; 6:30-9 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.

Luke Hogan, Lucas Benoit, Wyelowe: The songwriters will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.

Trevor Martell Variety Show: The local artist performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

Dark & Grey: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.

Petty Thievery: The Tom Petty tribute band performs; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $15 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.

The Groove Cabin: The cabin rock band performs; 9 p.m.; $5; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.

Austin Lindstrom: The country artist will perform; 9 p.m.; $2-$5; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

Saturday 1/18

Open Hub Singing Club: An afternoon of singing together, all voices are welcome; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1032.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 3-7 p.m.; free; VFW Hall, 405 Main St., Prineville; 562-810-1818.

Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 3-5 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.

Leith Anderson: The local musician performs; 6 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing, 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.

Popcorn Trio: The acoustic trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Lande Unplugged: The rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-382-4080.

Silvertone Devils: The rockabilly and Americana band performs; 6-8:30 p.m.; free; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; 541-610-6457.

Justusworx: The local rock, blues, R&B and soul band will release their new CD; 7-9 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.

Dark & Grey: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.

Sunday 1/19

Open Mic: All are welcome to perform; 3 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

Riffraff: The rapper will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.

Internal Bleeding: The metal band will perform with special guests Logistic Slaughter, Embryonic Devourment, Depulsed, Damage Overdose and Foes; 7 p.m.; $12 in advance, $15 at the door; Third Street Pub, 314 SE Third St., Bend; 541-306-3017.

Monday 1/20

The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.

Tuesday 1/21

Lisa Dae and Friends: The jazz artists perform; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Use’ta Do: The bluegrass and country band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.

Wednesday 1/22

Adrian Bellue: The guitarist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.