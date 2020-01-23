Thursday 1/23
Matt Puccio Jr.: The folk singer performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Kylan Johnson: The local multigenre artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.
Fireside Show — Pure Bathing Culture: The Portland pop band performs; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $20 day of the show; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Lost Ox: The outlaw funk and Americana band performs; 7-9 p.m.; free; Broken Top Bottle Shop, 1740 NW Pence Lane, Suite 1, Bend; btbsbend.com or 541-728-0703.
An Evening with Pete Kartsounes: The acoustic singer-songwriter performs; 7 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Tomorrow’s Bad Seeds: The reggae-punk band performs with special guests Tunnel Vision and Pacific Roots; 7 p.m.; $15 plus fees in advance, $18 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
The Ferocious Few: The rock, soul, blues and punk band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.
Killer Keyz: A dueling piano, improvised comedy night; 7:30 p.m.; $10; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Friday 1/24
Friday Night Music Series — Bill Powers and Honey Don’t: The acoustic folk and Americana band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Juniper and Gin: The folkgrass band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Corrupted Kin: The rock, Americana, blues and folk trio performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 North Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.
The Moss Brothers: The country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.
Cheyenne West: The local country artist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Kristi Kinsey and the Whiskey Bandits: The country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-447-9932.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 562-810-1818.
J Meast: The hip-hop artist performs with special guests The Clumzy’s, Chandler P, Ese Chango and Savage Watson; 8-10 p.m.; $7 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.
Hillstomp: The Portland punk-bluegrass duo performs; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; belfryevents.com or 541-815-9122.
The Substitutes: The classic rock and pop band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
Groovasaur’s 2nd Birthday: The jazz fusion band will perform; 9 p.m.-midnight; $5 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Saturday 1/25
Symphony Spotlight Recital: A woodwind quartet will perform; 2-3 p.m.; free; Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; 541-317-3941.
3 of We: The jazz-rock trio performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; 541-385-3333.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock musician performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Popcorn: The acoustic string band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.
Derek Michael Marc: The local blues-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.
Alex Winters: The folk-rock artist performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Entrada, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; logecamps.com or 541-382-4080.
Whippoorwill Songwriter Series: Local songwriters Scott Oliphant and David Von Schlegell will perform; 7 p.m.; $5 suggested donation; The Commons, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-728-0066.
HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 562-810-1818.
The Substitutes: The classic rock and pop band performs; 8:30 p.m.; $3; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.
ELECTRIBE-Ground$core, Jules Juke, Mark Brody, ChellyBean: Local and out-of-town DJs will spin a mix of music all night; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5 at the door, 21 and over; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.
Cheyenne West: The country artist performs; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar and Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Blackflowers Blacksun and The Blue Vinyls: The local rock bands will perform; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Sunday 1/26
The Noteables Swing Band: The jazz and swing band will perform songs from Duke Ellington and Count Bassie, featuring vocalist Marky Mason; 2 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 students and seniors; Central Oregon Community College, Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; notablesswingband.com or 541-388-0285.
Learn to Play Irish Music: Learn traditional jigs and reels at a slower pace using sheet music; 4-6 p.m.; free; location given at registration, Bend; meetup.com.
Fireside Show — Bart Budwing: The country-soul artist performs with special guest Jonah Sissoyev; 6-8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $18 day of show; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
The Lil Smokies: The roots band performs; 8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 1/27
The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.
Tuesday 1/28
Soul’d Out: The soul-funk band performs; 6-9 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 541-241-7733.
Brian Craig: The acoustic Americana musician will perform with special guest Bird; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.
Wednesday 1/29
Conner Roberts and Kylan Rose: The musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.
Rubbah Tree: The reggae-rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
