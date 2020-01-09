Thursday 1/9

Juniper & Gin: The bluegrass and folk band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

Riella: The local 16-year-old R&B and rock singer will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; The Lot, 745 NW Columbia St., Bend; thelotbend.com or 541-610-4969.

Vocal Jam: Improvised community singing with groove and soul led by local musician Shireen Amini; 7-8:45 p.m.; $10-$20 sliding scale, drop in; The Hive, 205 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; shireenaminimusicmedicine.com or 310-467-0867.

Patty Davis Band: The Americana band performs; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

Skillethead: The bluegrass band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Sweet Red and The Hot Rod Billies: The rockabilly band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Cascadian Connection: DJs Ronin, DJ Pharo and Goleyeth will play a mix of bass, dubstep and more; 9 p.m.; free; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; thecapitolbend.com or 541-678-5740.

Friday 1/10

Juniper and Gin: The bluegrass and folk band performs; 7 p.m.-10 p.m.; free; Ochoco Brewing, 380 N. Main St., Prineville; 541-233-0883.

Friday Night Music Series — Daniel and the Blonde: The Americana band performs; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.

Fireside Show — Jeffrey Silverstein: The indie-folk artist performs with special guest Weezy Ford; 6-8 p.m.; $12 plus fees in advance, $18 day of show; The Suttle Lodge, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.

Dry Canyon Stampede at Redmond Social Club: The country dance band performs; 6:30-10 p.m.; $10 per person, over 21 only please; Redmond VFW Hall, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; 541-410-2572.

Fair Trade Boogie Band: The funk and jam band performs; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; 541-527-4380.

Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs; 7 p.m.-midnight; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-388-8331.

Long Tall Eddie: The country-rock duo performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; brownowlbend.com or 541-797-6581.

Beauty Queen and Bony Chanterelle: The indie-rock artists perform; 7 p.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; 541-306-6689.

The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 562-810-1818.

DJ Chuck Boogie: The DJ will play music from the 70s to current hits; 9 p.m.; free free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

DJ Crown: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and more; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.

Saturday 1/11

Jazz at the Oxford Free Music Education Workshop: Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch: Local music students and professionals have the opportunity to talk with, learn from and play with Eldon “T” Jones & N Touch; 11:15-1:15 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Avenue, Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.

Porch Light: The folk duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; ontapbend.com.

Bill Powers: The local folk musician performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; 541-382-4080.

SIlvertone Devils: The rockabilly and country band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 120, Bend; 541-797-6581.

The Substitutes: The classic rock band performs; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Checkers Pub, 329 SW Sixth St., Redmond; 541-548-3731.

The Patty Davis Band: The Americana band performs; 8 p.m.; Sandbagger Saloon and Dinner House, 5165 SW Clubhouse Road, Terrebonne; 541-923-8655.

HWY 97: The classic rock band performs; 8:30-11:30 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 1922 SE Gardenia Court, Bend; 562-810-1818.

Friends of Lenny: The classic rock band performs; 9 p.m.; free free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. U.S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; 541-923-7101.

The Jess Ryan Band: The rock band will perform with Poolside Leper Society; 9 p.m.; free; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-389-1410.

DJ Crown: The DJ will spin a mix of soul, hip-hop, R&B, dancehall and more; 9 p.m.-midnight; free; Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-706-9949.

Monday 1/13

The Bluegrass Collective: A weekly gathering of local bluegrass musicians; 6-8 p.m.; free; On Tap, 1424 Cushing Drive, Bend; 503-705-7971.

Tuesday 1/14

Single Malt Jazz: The jazz band performs; 6 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-383-0889.

Wednesday 1/15

Toast and Jam: The roots duo performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.

Porch Light: The folk duo performs; 6 p.m.; free; Bend Brewing Company, 1019 NW Brooks St., Bend; 541-383-1599.

Las Cafeteras: The Latin band performs; 7-10 p.m.; $55 series pass, $40 youth pass, $20 general, $10 youth; Sisters High School, 1700 W. McKinney Butte Road, Sisters; wcslascafeteras.eventbrite.com or 541-549-4979.

Milo Matthews: The multi-genre artist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Orgone: The funk and soul band performs; 8 p.m.; $20; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.