Wednesday 5/19
James Matt: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/785285-0 or 541-610-6457.
An Evening with Rachel Cole: The Nashville Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781293-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Olivia Harms: The country artist will perform live on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772385-0
Thursday 5/20
James Matt: The rock artist will perform at the food cart lot; 5-8 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784586-0 or 541-527-4345.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform at the cidery; 6-8 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/785148-0 or 503-893-5853.
Orbit: The psychedelic honky-tonk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784526-0
Third Seven: The cellist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773417-0
Friday 5/21
High Desert Nights feat. Rachel Cole, Matti Joy, Tyson Vandenbroucke: The local singer-songwriters will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785291-0 or 458-202-1090.
Now & Then: Local duo Derek Michael Marc and Michael Shane will perform; 6-8 p.m. On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/785218-0
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer-songwriter will perform with special guests. Advance tickets required; 6-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/784576-1 or 541-526-5075.
Know Islands — Islands Away with Bill Keale: The local singer-songwriter will perform in a virtual acoustic set; 6-6:45 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/784423-0 or 541-312-1032.
Fun Bobby: Thank you to our awesome sponsors, Bigfoot Beverage, Three Creeks Brewing, Avid Cider and Sunriver brewing; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/fun-bobby-tickets-154017004005
Matt Martin & Blake Murrary: The country musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/785271-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 5/22
Braving the Fall: The classic rock band will perform; 1-4 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/785273-0 or 541-447-9932.
J Meast and Guests: The rapper will perform with special guests. Masks required; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785140-0 or 541-388-8331.
Mike Wayock: The multi-genre artist will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784496-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturdays in the Yard with David Rogers: The classical-jazz fusion guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785290-0 or 458-202-1090.
DRIFT: The dark folk-rock band will perform with special guests; 6-8 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/785284-0 or 541-610-6457.
Johnny and Jason: The country-folk-R&B duo will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations accepted online; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/785264-0 or 541-904-4660.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs at the vineyard. Advance tickets required; 6-8 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/784579-1 or 541-526-5075.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/780105-0
Spring Sessions — Popcorn: The local band will perform on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook Page; 6-8 p.m. Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772387-0
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/785283-0 or 541-548-4990.
Sunday 5/23
The High Street Band: The party band will perform a benefit concert for the Crush Cancer event, proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House and the Sparrow Club of Central Oregon. Advance tickets required; 2-5 p.m.; $40; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/785180-1 or 541-526-5075.
Olivia Harms: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784531-0
Wednesday 5/26
Darlingside: The indie-folk quartet will perform via livestream; 5-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/785165-1 or 541-317-0700.
Spring Sessions — Suckerpunch: The party band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772394-0
