Thursday 11/11
Campfire Unplugged — Coyote Willow: The roots-country-Americana band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
Fireside Concert Series — Quattlebaum: The indie-folk singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Derek Reynolds: The ukulele player will perform; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sister Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; facebook.com/SistersDepot or 541-904-4660.
Friday 11/12
Church of Neil: A benefit show for music education in Central Oregon. In honor of his birthday, 12 bands will be performing a tribute to Neil Young; 5 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
Eric Leadbetter and Conner Bennett: The local rock duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Sleepless Truckers: The local country band will perform; 6 p.m.; $10 at door; Redmond Social Club, 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/redmondsocialclub or 541-410-2572.
Old St. Francis School’s 85th Birthday Celebration: The Garcia Birthday Band, a Grateful Dead tribute band, will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hip Hop in the High Desert: Four hip-hop artists, Blue Flamez, Northern Lights, ESe Chango and Vyb3 Hop, will perform; 7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Heller Highwater Trio: Big on the vocals, harmonies, and the groove, the R&B, rock, pop, blues and country covers band will perform; 7:30-10 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Jerrys Middle Finger: The Jerry Garcia tribute band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; jmaxproductions.net or 541-408-4329.
Kuinka: The folk-pop band will perform with special guest Far Out West; 9 p.m.; $12-$15; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Bricksquash, Cloud-D and Friends: A group of electronic DJs will perform; 9:30 p.m.$10 online, $15 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Saturday 11/13
Art in Nature: Camerata in a Cave: Local a cappella group Bend Camerata will perform in a cave; 1-5:30 p.m.; $140; Pronghorn Resort, 65600 Pronghorn Club Drive, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-312-9424.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Duo: The pop, R&B duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adult, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Elektrapod: The funk-rock band will perform featuring Sarah Clarke and Maxwell Friedman Group; 8:30 p.m.$13; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 11/14
Dirtwire: The experimental electronic music group will perform; 8 p.m.; $25; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com.
Monday 11/15
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; The Astro Lounge, 939 NW Bond St., Bend; astroloungebend.com or 541-388-0116.
Tuesday 11/16
StoryTeller’s Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Spencer Snyder — One Mad Man: The one-man band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly’s, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Wednesday 11/17
The Jack Maybe Project: The Americana artist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Greensky Bluegrass: The bluegrass band will perform with special guest Holly Bowling; 7 p.m.; $34.50; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
