Wednesday 11/3
Mike Wayock: The solo guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.
Sonny Hess: The blues guitarist will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Open Mic Wednesdays: Open mic will be held weekly; 6:30 p.m.; M&J Tavern, 102 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend or 541-389-1410.
Open Mic: Sign up for open mic by 6:30; 7-9 p.m.; free; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; facebook.com/NorthsideBarandGrill or 541-383-0889.
Lydia Loveless & Lilly Hiatt: The alternative country singer-songwriter and Nashville, Tennessee-based singer-songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$35; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Hard To Leave Tour MAYDAY: The hip hop duo will perform with special guest 1ton; 7:30 p.m.; $20; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Thursday 11/4
Campfire Unplugged: Artists from around the country will showcase their musical repertoire while gathered around the campfire; 6-8 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; 4peaksmusic.com or 541-382-1515.
Fireside Concert Series — Joseph: The acoustic trio will perform; 6-8 p.m.; $15 plus fees; Suttle Lodge, 13300 US-20, Sisters; thesuttlelodge.com or 541-638-7001.
Drift: The local rock band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Terrapin Flyer: The grateful dead cover band will perform; 8 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Latin Night Dance Party: DJ Raider Mystic will play Latin music all night; 9:30 p.m.-1:30 a.m.; $5 at door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/musicwarlordproductions or 541-678-5740.
Friday 11/5
Live at the Vineyard — Opal Springs Band: The band will perform an eclectic blend of folk, blues, and country music; 5-7 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Arthur Buezo: The one-man-band will perform savage folk music; 6-8 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Mike Wayock: The solo guitarist will perform; 6:30-9 p.m.; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Burnin’ Moonlight: The acoustic trio will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Live Music on the Patio: Weekly Friday night music will be performed; 7 p.m.; Kebold Brewing, 245 SW Sixth St, Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
Sawyer Brown: The country band will perform; 7-11 p.m.; $40; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Object Heavy: The Soul, R&B and Funk band will perform with special guest Spunj; 9 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 11/6
Devils Trio: The acoustic trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.
Somethin’ Good: The jazz duo plays a mix of classic jazz & soulful contemporary tunes; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com
Arthur Buezo: The one-man-band will perform savage folk music; 7-10 p.m.; free; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Greg Botsford: The local rock artist will perform his new album; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $10 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
The Coffis Brothers: The roots-rock duo will perform with special guests AJ Lee & Blue Summit, a bluegrass band; 9 p.m.; $12 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Sunday 11/7
Open Mic Night at The Cellar: The monthly open mic night will take place; 6-8 p.m.; The Cellar, 206 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCellar.PBC or 541-382-1645.
Mike Wayock: The solo guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; River’s Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Monday 11/8
Open Mic Mondays: Weekly Monday night open mic will take place; 7-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend or 458-202-1090.
Tuesday 11/9
StoryTeller’s Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
The Mastersons: The singer-songwriters and multi-instrumentalists duo will perform with special guest Bonnie Whitmore; 8 p.m.; $10 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com/BendTheatrePub or 541-323-1881.
Wednesday 11/10
Bill Power: The folk artist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; thebitetumalo.com or 541-610-6457.
Chihuahua Desert: The folk, Americana band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
