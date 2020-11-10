Thursday 11/12
Tiny Fireside — Chris Reyne: The Portland indie-folk artist will perform. Limited capacity, reservations required; 6-8 p.m.; reservations required; The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse, 13300 U.S. Highway 20, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/707594-1 or 541-638-7001.
Friday 11/13
Folk Fridays with Vern: The local folk singer/songwriter will perform in the beer garden; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707586-0 or 458-202-1090.
Shining Dimes: The country band will perform; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/707670-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 11/14
Jake Soto: The Americana, indie-bluegrass artist will perform outside; 4-7 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707583-0 or 458-202-1090.
Save the Music Concert Series: Local bands will perform on the patio; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707568-0 or 541-388-8331.
Long Tall Eddy: The local musician will play classic rock hits; 7-9:30 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/707671-0 or 541-447-9932.
Sunday 11/15
What a Drag — Post Political Nonsense!: A drag variety show featuring local performers including Ferlie Liza, Pattie Gonia, Dauntie Carol and more. Event will also be live-streamed; 3-5 p.m.; $5 to $20; LOGE Bend, 19221 SW Century Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com
Jeshua Marshall: The Americana-folk artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707160-0
