Glowing fun at the fair (copy)
Buy Now

Fairgoers wait in line as carnival attractions fill the sky with glowing lights during the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo in Redmond on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

 Ryan Brennecke/The Bulletin

It’s almost time for the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, which also means it’s almost time for the daredevils among us to be voluntarily slung around in circles and through the air on one or more of the fair’s beloved carnival rides.

With names like the Tornado, Zero Gravity and Extreme Scream the list of rides at the upcoming county fair taking place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 is enough to make the squeamish think twice.

Deschutes County Fair carnival rides (copy)

The midway at a previous Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

jsiess@bendbulletin.com, 541-617-7820

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.