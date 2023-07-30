It’s almost time for the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, which also means it’s almost time for the daredevils among us to be voluntarily slung around in circles and through the air on one or more of the fair’s beloved carnival rides.
With names like the Tornado, Zero Gravity and Extreme Scream the list of rides at the upcoming county fair taking place from Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 is enough to make the squeamish think twice.
This year, along with the customary contraptions, a ride called the Spider is back after taking a hiatus, said Bart Platt, the marketing, event and sales coordinator for the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center.
“They go up and down and around and there are multiple arms like the Zipper,” Platt said of the Spider. “But instead of going around you go up and down and around.”
Carla Altamirano, 20, of Redmond is an administrative assistant at the Fair & Expo Center, and said she has been coming to the county fair since she was about 6 years old. She said from day one she had no fear and to this day really enjoys being strapped into large glittering, metal contraptions and flung through the sky at whirlwind speeds.
“I think it is how unique the different rides are. You don’t really see them around here a lot. So, when they bring them to town you get to enjoy and have fun spinning around in circles,” Altamirano said laughing. “I thoroughly enjoy the rides. I like the excitement, adrenaline you get from how fast the ride goes.”
Altamirano said the Fireball is one of her favorite rides at the fair. The Fireball essentially tosses fairgoers into a loop until eventually riders are dangling upside down several feet up in the air before again sliding down one way or another.
“I think it is the excitement. Feeling the little drop, and then dangling there and not knowing which way you are going to end up going when you are at the top,” Altamirano said. “In a way you don’t known what is going to happen next. It is the anticipation of the ride.”
A close runner-up to the Fireball, Altamirano said, is the Vertigo, which brings people way up high and flings them around in circles on a swing. She said she enjoys it because of the sweeping view the ride provides of the fairgrounds below, which helps her select which ride to go on next.
Altamirano said over the years she has seen a handful of people get sick at the fair.
“My advice would be to stay hydrated during fair time. Because being hot and then the motion will get you sick,” Altamirano said. “And then not eat right before and maybe give it some time before jumping on any of the rides that are a little too spiny for you.”
A list provided by traveling carnival Davis Shows Northwest, had a lot of the fan favorites like the Rock Star, Wind Glider, Carousel, Wacky Worm, Century Wheel, Pharaoh’s Fury, Monkey Maze, Tornado, Fireball, Starship, Casino, Screamer, Pineapple Express, Sizzler, and Vertigo.
The rides for children include the Expo Wheel, Super Slide, Dizzy Dragon, Berry-go-Round, Dive Bomber, Mardi Gras, Flying Dragoon, Crazy Bus, Monster Trucks, Ghost Party and Dragon Wagon.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.