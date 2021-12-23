Put on your snow pants and get your snow dance ready for the Hoodoo Wintervention this Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at General Duffy’s Watering Hole in Redmond.
This winter, Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in raffle prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear, goods and more across multiple Wintervention events just like this one. Over $4,000 in prizes will be given out at each event. This is a free event for all ages, and no purchase is necessary to win a prize.
“Set your stoke level up to 100%” said Cady Lindsey, General Duffy’s event coordinator.
Bend Radio Group will be there broadcasting all the shenanigans including snow trivia, winter Olympic table games, contests and grand prize giveaways.
There will be a special tapping of Hoodoo Voodoo IPA by Three Creeks Brewing Company and Seven Peaks Bluebird hard seltzer by Avid Cider. Both drinks were created in collaboration with Hoodoo Ski Area.
After the games and raffle, there will be live music by LeftSlide, a local blues, rock and reggae band.
The new annex building will be in use as well a propane heated tent outside.
“CoEnergy Propane, a local company, is one of our sponsors,” Lindsey said. “They’ll be providing us with additional heaters so we’ll be making use of those in our front area as well as under the party tent so we’ll have lots of spaces for people to keep warm and roam around.”
More events just like this are happening all winter long on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. at varying locations, including Avid Cider in Bend, Bierstien in Eugene, General Duffy’s in Redmond and The Barn in Albany.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Unlimited digital access
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
Hello Bend! Central Oregon Reinvented - 1950-2000: A Pictorial History
Just released - Limited supply
This 168 page, heirloom-quality book from The Bulletin captures Central Oregon history through hundreds of stunning photos selected from the archives of the Deschutes County Historical Society, The Bulletin and our readers.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Topics
Breaking News
Elections
High School Sports
Local News
Wildfires
Unlimited digital access
3 months for just $1
✔ Digital access when and where you want it 7 days a week ✔ Unlimited access to all stories and E-Editions ✔ Unlimited access to our News Apps ✔ Daily E-edition Email ✔ Archive Access ✔ Ability to comment on articles ✔ Daily Digital Delivery to your Inbox ✔ Exclusive Subscriber Only Content
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.