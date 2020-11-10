Friday 11/13
Five Crafters Christmas Boutique: Featuring snowmen, stitchings, ornaments, crafts, and collectibles. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 20840 Cassin Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701861-0 or 541-280-7574.
Home for Christmas: We invite you to join us for our holiday craft fair. Come choose from holiday gifts, decorations, vintage, hats, baby items, quilts, homemade goodies and many more Christmas items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 61481 SE. Fargo Lane, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701853-0 or 541-480-0031.
Saturday 11/14
Old Fashioned Christmas: A nostalgic celebration of the holidays with a variety of arts, crafts, some antiques, food, activities and Santa Claus. General admission includes a canned good donation; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $4 to $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. SE. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701908-0 or 541-549-8905.
Five Crafters Christmas Boutique: Featuring snowmen, stitchings, ornaments, crafts, and collectibles. Cash and check only; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 20840 Cassin Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701880-0 or 541-280-7574.
Home for Christmas: We invite you to join us for our holiday craft fair. Come choose from holiday gifts, decorations, vintage, hats, baby items, quilts, homemade goodies and many more Christmas items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; private residence, 61481 SE. Fargo Lane, Bend; go.evvnt.com/701858-0 or 541-480-0031.
Fall Farm Day: Members of the High Desert Wool Growers will hold a market featuring a variety of fiber art products featuring raw fleeces, dyed locks, handspun yarns and more; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; private residence, 7053 NE. 33rd St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/707216-0
Jingle Bash Bazaar: Locally made crafts and other creative items will be offered; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; The GyPsY Barn Boutique, 390 NW. Second St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/701910-0 or 541-797-1869.
Bluestone Natural Farms Christmas Bazaar: The market will feature crafts, decorations, Christmas gifts and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Bluestone Natural Farms, 12555 Oregon 126, Powell Butte; go.evvnt.com/701921-0 or 541-640-9998.
Visions of Sugar Plums Food and Bake Sale: Featuring a variety of baked goods including gluten-free options, as well as some gifts for holiday entertaining. Proceeds from the sale go to local charities; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; Sunriver Resort — Great Hall, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; go.evvnt.com/701878-0
Sunday 11/15
Old Fashioned Christmas: A nostalgic celebration of the holidays with a variety of arts, crafts, some antiques, food, activities and Santa Claus. General admission includes a canned good donation; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $4 to $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/701908-0 or 541-549-8905.
Tuesday 11/17
Newcomers Club of Bend — 2020 Virtual Artisan Showcase: The online market features home décor, jewelry, clothing and accessories, toys and holiday décor created by members of the organization; 12 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. through Dec. 20; online; go.evvnt.com/701847-0 or 541-728-3710.
Friday 11/20
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/701822-0 or 541-419-8637.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703831-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Saturday 11/21
Country Christmas & More: The holiday fair with a western flair includes rustic items, seasonal decor, baked goods, handmade and vintage items, barnwood and repurposed furniture and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/701827-0 or 541-419-8637.
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703856-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Sunday 11/22
Holiday Food & Gift Festival: The large holiday fair will feature art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, woodcrafts, music, photography, toys and more. Cash only admission; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $6; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/703857-0 or 1-888-412-5015.
Makers Market and Pop-Up Gallery: Artists, craftspeople and makers will sell their designs for the holidays; 12:30-3 p.m.; Eagle Mountain, Lower Level, 2221 NE Third St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/703904-0 or 541-312-9345.
Monday 11/23
Central Oregon Locavore Holiday Gift Faire: The annual fair will be hosted virtually this year with local art, honey, jewelry, food and more available for purchase online with contactless pickup available on Dec. 12; 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m. through Dec. 8; online; go.evvnt.com/704026-0 or 541-633-7388.
