To remain the top rodeo in the northwest, the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo is once again making tweaks to the show for a better in event in 2024.
At last year’s rodeo, the four-day event was moved inside of the the First Interstate Bank Arena to allow for greater capacity of spectators and more area for vendors. This year, the final day of the rodeo will have a brand-new event called The Duel in the Desert.
“We really wanted to feature the future of rodeo,” said Roxia Todoroff, who is in her second year as the director of the rodeo. “It is going to be exciting to be in a big rodeo and on a bigger stage. It is a win-win.”
The Duel in the Desert will feature high school rodeo athletes competing in six events — broncs, bulls, team roping, barrels and ribbon roping — starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday Aug. 6
Todoroff says that the athletes will be broken up into six teams with six athletes on each team.
The fours days of professional rodeo begins on 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 with the finals being held the ensuing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Attendance to the rodeo is free with fair admission.
The professional athletes will be competing in bull riding, barrel racing, tie down roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronc and bareback. Event winners will receive a belt buckle and a cash bonus. The Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo pays out $52,568.25 with about 350-400 competing contestants. Redmond also has $1,000 cash bonus for the All Around Contestant.
Last year's Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, which has been staged in Central Oregon for more than 100 years, was named the Rodeo of the Year by the Northwest Pro Rodeo Association.
"It is one the longest running runs that we have," said Lorie Newman, secretary of the NWPRA. "The contestants love going there because it has a lot of added money."
Also making its return for the second year in a row is the Gold Buckle Club, which helps support the rodeo, Todoroff said. There are only 100 spots in the club and it requires a $500 donation to join. The members get 10 VIP section passes to the Rodeo and Concert Series, two VIP reserved seats at the nightly rodeos, special recognition, a champion style custom belt buckle and more.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.