Always at the end of March, this year’s High Desert Stampede is Wednesday through Saturday at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center in Redmond. The four-day show will include Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events such as bull riding, saddle bronc riding, bareback riding, team roping, barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down roping and breakaway roping.
“As an annual Top 60 PRCA Prorodeo Tour stop, the High Desert Stampede has established itself as a fast-paced, entertaining event that draws a wide variety of spectators,” reads the event description. “Avid rodeo fans come for the world champion athletes and animals.” Meanwhile, families visiting Central Oregon for spring break come for an entertaining night to end their time here.
This is the eight-year anniversary since the inception of this rodeo, which is fairly new compared to most rodeos. In just a short amount of time, the High Desert Stampede has become part of the nationwide top 40 rodeos and is a much anticipated event in Central Oregon every year.
This year’s Stampede brings a fourth night of exciting entertainment for families on Wednesday, with children 7 and under receiving free admission.
“This fourth night is a special performance of rough stock rodeo featuring more of our outstanding animal athletes as well as the likes of all three Wright brothers last year,” said Board Chairman Denis Fast.
The following three nights present all eight rodeo events as guided by the likes of JJ Harrison & Steve Kenyon.
“We’re honored to be the first NFR Playoff Series rodeo to occur in the Columbia River Circuit,” said Fast. “The Series guarantees that we will be featured nationwide on the Cowboy Channel, bringing greater awareness about Central Oregon while providing more value to our sponsors.”
In addition to the PRCA NFR Playoff Series Rodeo, there will be a vendor retail marketplace, Rhett’s Rodeo Roundup (an event for children to learn from the pros) and the Rascal Rodeo (a rodeo event for people with disabilities).
The Central Oregon Agricultural Show at Deschutes County Fair & Expo March 26-27 will overlap with the Stampede on Saturday, so folks will be able to visit the Ag Show on their way to the rodeo.
