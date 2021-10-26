Thursday 10/28
Pumpkin Carving & Spooky Specials: Carve your jack-o-lantern right at your table while eating and drinking; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; $15 for pumpkin & carving kit; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Hoodini's Trick-or-Treat Trail: Explore the facility and collect candy from each of the five escape rooms; 5-8 p.m.; free; Puzzle Effect Bend, 61470 S. Highway 97, Suite four, Bend; facebook.com/bendescaperoom or 541-293-5832.
WICKED 2021 Peekaboo, Champagne Drip, Buku, VCTRE, Matt Waxx and Beat Lab: A lineup of dubstep and electronic DJs will perform; 7-11:30 p.m.; $30-$40; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownballroom.com or 541-408-4329.
Friday 10/29
Goblins & Ghouls Golf Tournament: Play golf in costume for a chance to win a prize; 10 a.m.; $100 single player ticket; Juniper Golf & Country Club, 139 SE Veterans Way, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-5191.
Pumpkin Carving & Spooky Specials: Carve your jack-o-lantern right at your table while eating and drinking; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; $15 for pumpkin & carving kit; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Halloween Walk-About: Walk the spooky sensory trail, get the chance to win a prize with a scavenger hunt, vote on which horse has the best costume, watch horses bob for apples and more; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center, 60575 Billadeau Road, Bend; facebook.com/healingreins or 541-382-9410.
Third Annual Trunk or Treat: Join for candy, games, prizes and festivities; 5-8 p.m.; Team Hyundai of Bend, 2250 NE Highway 20, Bend; facebook.com/bendhyundai or 541-749-4025.
Halloween Bash: The night will include a costume contest, spooky drinks and food specials plus DJ Chuck Boogie will be performing; 6-11 p.m.; Boneyard Pub, 1955 NE Division St, Bend; facebook.com/BoneyardPub or 541-241-7184.
Chandler P’s Fourth Annual Halloween Bash: The hip hop, rap artist will perform with special guests The Clumzys, Austin Martin, Hobbyist and S3ANxo; 6 p.m.; $15 presale, $20 at door; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; 541-408-4329.
Dark Magic & Comedy By Patrick: A Halloween party of Magic, comedy and zombies; 6:30-10 p.m.; $5 cover for 12 and over; Zero Latency Bend, 1900 Third St. Suite 104, Bend or 541-617-0688.
Rocky Horror Picture Show: The film will screen complete with a “shadow cast,” in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays; 7:30 p.m.; $27 Adults, $25 students/senior; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
This is Halloween with Bend Burlesque: The burlesque troupe will perform at the brewery's Hop Mahal, 18 and over; 8 p.m.; $25 single ticket, $125 for five top, plus fees; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; facebook.com/WorthyBrewing or 541-639-4776.
The Belfry Halloween Extravaganza: Featuring music from roots, blues band The Crunk Mountain Boys, a silent disco, monster movies and more. Proof of vaccination required to attend; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-815-9122.
Halloween Party: Come join the spooky celebration with costume contest, music and more; 8-11 p.m.; Initiative Brewery, 424 NW Fifth St., Bend; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
The Cult of Tuck Presents Tuck or Treat: A drag show and costume competition will take place; 9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
All Hallows' Eve Weekend: The dance bar will be open for Halloween weekend. Costumes and reservations highly recommended; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Restaurant & Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Saturday 10/30
Columbia River Reining Horse Association Spooky Spectacular Show: The multi day event will offer Halloween family activities and futurities, derbies and maturities; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Pumpkin Carving & Spooky Specials: Carve your jack-o-lantern right at your table while eating and drinking; 10 a.m.-10 p.m.; $15 for pumpkin & carving kit; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
First Annual Terrebonne Falloween Fest: People are invited to wear your costumes, collect candy, play games, enter to win raffle prizes and chow down on hot dogs, cotton candy and popcorn; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Assembly of God, 379 NW Smith Rock Way, Terrebonne; facebook.com/terrebonneag or 541-504-5212.
Trunk or Treat: Kiddos of all ages, even the young at heart, wear your costume and get some sweet treats. Kid-friendly Halloween music will be playing for a festive parking lot dance party; 1-3 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-749-8611.
First Annual Halloween Party: There will be spooky jams, snacks, gifts, costume contest with prizes, vendor giveaways and more; 4-8 p.m.; Dice Ent, 123 NW Franklin Ave., Bend; facebook.com/DiceEnt1790 or 541-636-7368.
Trunk or Treat: Trick or treat with the kids in the parking lot; 5-8 p.m.; Real Life Christian Church, 2880 NE 27th St., Bend; facebook.com/reallifebend or 541-312-8844.
Walt Reilly's Halloween Party: High Street Band will perform in costume; 6-11:59 p.m.; free; Walt Reilly's, 225 SW Century Drive, Bend; waltreillys.com or 541-546-0511.
Eqwine Hallowine Party: Halloween party includes karaoke, costume party, prizes for top three costumes and wine tasting; 6-10 p.m.; $5 cover; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; eqwine-wine.com or 541-350-1949.
Trunk o' Treat: Join for a spooky time, music, decorated cars and costumes; 6-8 p.m.; Royal Tint N Dip, 20810 Sockeye Place Suite 120, Bend; facebook.com/RoyalTintNDip or 541-815-8367.
Nightmare on Third Street Halloween Party: Wanna B-52’s, a Portland-based B-52 tribute band, will perform in costume; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; Campfire Hotel, 721 NE Third St., Bend; campfirehotel.com or 541-382-1515.
Countryfied Halloween Eve Costume Party: The local country rock band will perform; 6:30 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Halloween Party: The Ritual, a Ghost tribute band from Redmond, a bass and house DJ producer from Portland and a bass music producer from Bend will all perform; 7 p.m.-2 a.m.; $15 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 5818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Rocky Horror Picture Show: The film will screen complete with a “shadow cast,” in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays; 7:30 p.m.$27 Adults, $25 students/senior; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Dance Til You're Deadazz — Halloween Party: Join local DJs Welterweight and Softclip for Halloween, featuring a costume contest and prizes; 8-11:30 p.m.; $15-$20; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; facebook.com/TheCapitolBend or 541-678-5740.
Emerald City Band: The local rock band will perform; 8-10 p.m.; cover charge at door; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
All Hallows' Eve Weekend: The dance bar will be open for Halloween weekend. Costumes and reservations highly recommended; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Restaurant & Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Sunday 10/31
Rocky Horror Picture Show: The film will screen complete with a “shadow cast,” in which actors perform in front of the screen as the film plays; 12 a.m.; $27 Adults, $25 students/senior; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
Columbia River Reining Horse Association Spooky Spectacular Show: The multi day event will offer Halloween family activities and futurities, derbies and maturities; 7 a.m.-5 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Halloween in the Old Mill District 2021: Bust out your costumes at the Old Mill District and visit the six unique photo stations throughout the area; 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oldmilldistrict.com or 541-312-0131.
Bend Witches Paddle: Paddle down Deschutes river on Halloween in costume and contribute to a cause at the same time; 1-3 p.m.; Riverbend Park, 799 SW Columbia St, Bend; facebook.com/BendPaddleWitches or 503-881-8883.
Dogoween 2: Suit up your dog in a favorite costume and head on down for live music, prizes and Halloween activities; 1-3 p.m.; free; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Halloween in Downtown Bend: Meet and greet local Downtown Bend business owners as you trick or treat with your little ones 12 and under and participate in a costume contest and scavenger hunt; 1-5 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend, 875 NW Brooks St, Bend; downtownbend.org or 541-788-3628.
Halloween Party: The local jam band The Hasbens and more will perform; 1-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave, Bend; facebook.com/bunkandbrew or 458-202-1090.
Trick or Treat Sixth Street: Register for trick or treat costume contest and meet and greet local business as they hand out candy; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, SW Sixth St, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Trunk or Treat: Kids can trick or treat while adults grab a drink and some food; 4-6 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Trunk or Treat on Halloween: This event is for kids, gathering candy from car trunk to car trunk; 5-7 p.m.; free; Father's House Church, 61690 Pettigrew Road, Bend; fathershouse.church or 541-382-1632.
Trunk or Treat: Trick and treat through the church parking lot and grab a hot dogs and some hot apple cider; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; The Door Church, 56885 Enterprise Drive, Sunriver; thedoor3r.org or 541-550-3088.
All Hallows' Eve Weekend: The dance bar will be open for Halloween weekend. Costumes and reservations highly recommended; 9 p.m.-2 a.m.; Seven Restaurant & Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; facebook.com/7bend or 541-760-9412.
Halloween Costume Dance Party: A night filled with costumes, dancing, and DJ Raider Mystic; 10 p.m.-1 a.m.; $5 at door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
