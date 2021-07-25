Hypnosis shows at county fairs? That’s nothing new.
But getting hypnotized by a 9-year-old?
“This isn’t your grandma’s hypnosis show,” said Justin James, a longtime hypnotist, entertainer and hypnotherapist.
James will appear during the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo with his daughter, Sarrafina, who he says is the world’s youngest hypnotist.
Although James and Sarrafina lead the show, James said they’re not the highlight.
“It’s a non-stop comedy improv show starring the audience as the stars of the show,” James said.
During each of three shows throughout the day, James brings audience members on stage to play a part in a number of skits and do “funny, stupid, silly” things in front of their friends and family. Each of the shows are family friendly, though James said they’re intended for different ages (so teenagers aren’t falling on top of smaller kids when he puts them to sleep, for example.)
“Everybody can be hypnotized. All we need are people who are willing to follow directions,” James said.
For part of some appearances, Sarrafina takes the lead, rehypnotizing participants and getting them to do some of the classics — barking like a dog or clucking like a chicken, for example. She’s got a few new acts up her sleeve too, according to James.
“We’ve got a couple of special secrets,” he said.
He would know: James taught Sarrafina what she knows about hypnosis. She learned a lot through watching her dad do his work, and first went on stage at a fair in Ellensburg, Washington, when she was just 5 years old.
She was a hit, the family discovered, and audiences kept asking for her to make an appearance at future shows, James said.
And a fascination with hypnosis on fair stages runs in the family, no less.
“I was an FFA (and) 4-H kid myself, so we were at the fairs every weekend showing animals,” James said.
During one of those weekends, he spotted a stage hypnotist in front of a crowd. The show must have been rigged, he thought: The thought of someone being able to control another just with words was too hard to believe.
So he kept watching the hypnotist, show after show. But each time, the volunteers were different, and they never went backstage to conspire with the performer or claim their reward as paid actors might have.
After studying psychology and marketing, James eventually became a licensed hypnotherapist and later took his skills to the performance stage, beginning his three-decade career in entertainment.
Since then the now Washington-Coast-based performer has hypnotized audiences at events across the country, from county fairs to Vegas shows to a spell on “America’s Got Talent.”
James and Sarrafina were able to do some performances during the COVID-19 pandemic, but they weren’t the same, as many required face coverings, social distancing and regular sanitizing.
James said he’s prepared for whatever pandemic restrictions will be in place in Redmond this summer, but is looking forward to returning to the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, and getting to see faces in the audience again.
“For us, after a year of COVID, we’re looking forward to being out there, stretching our legs at the fair,” James said.
And after staying home for a year, he’s sure audiences are ready to be hypnotized like they have been at county fairs for centuries.
“Everybody has a fascination — is this real?”
