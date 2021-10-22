Ice Skating Rinks
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7588.
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Saturday 10/23
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: CORK will host a morning long run and then coffee afterwards; 9 a.m.; Thump Roastery & Bakery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; centraloregonrunningklub.org
Fall Plaza Party: People can pick up season passes, shop for snow gear, grab a drink from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Mini Pub, listen to a live DJ and eat food hot off the grill by the fire pits; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Whychus Canyon Preserve Hike: Michele McKay will lead the moderate 4-mile hike through the preserves hiking trails looking for fall colors, wildlife and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslandtrust.org
Warren Miller's "Winter Starts Now": The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will screen; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 10/24
10 Barrel Running Solo Series: The Running Solo Series is a low-key, high fun-factor, dispersed cross-country running event held over four weeks on the trails in and around Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; throughout Bend; runningsolo.me
10 Barrel Gravel Solo Series: The Gravel Solo Series is a low-key high-fun factor dispersed gravel bike race held over four weeks on the trails and roads in and around Bend; through Nov. 6 ; $15-$20; various trails around Bend; gravelsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
Fall Plaza Party: People can pick up season passes, shop for snow gear, grab a drink from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Mini Pub, listen to a live DJ and eat food hot off the grill by the fire pits; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Warren Miller's "Winter Starts Now": The 72nd annual ski and snowboard film from Warren Miller Entertainment will screen; 5 p.m.; $25; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 10/26
Rimrock Ranch Restoration Tour: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jane Meissner for a tour of the Whychus Creek restoration project at Rimrock Ranch; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org
