Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Saturday 10/9
Lastest Not Fastest: The race is a last-person-standing concept, with runners heading out, on the hour, every hour, to complete a 4.5-mile loop on the trails at Tumalo Canal Historic Area; 8 a.m; $180 before race day, $190 day of; Lastest Not Fastest, Barr Road, Bend; trailrunner.com
RISE Troops Challenge: Challenge yourself or team up for a 3 or 7 mile obstacle course testing strength and skills; 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m; $65-$80; Wanoga Sno-park, Cascade Lakes Highway, Bend; raceroster.com
Bend GeoTour: GeoTours consist of a series of geocaches that are designed to bring geocachers to a specific location and provides a “tour” of the area through geocaching; 10 a.m.-3 p.m; free; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; bendbulletin.us
Sunriver FungiFest & Mushroom Show: Celebrate the fantastic world of fungi with Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory and the Central Oregon Mushroom Club; 10 a.m.-3 p.m; $12; Sunriver Nature Center & Observatory, PO Box 3533, Sunriver; fungifest.snco.org or 541-797-9959.
Sunday 10/10
10 Barrel Riding Solo Series: This year's mountain biking race series includes four one-week long stages featuring two different courses each week; through Nov. 6; $15 per stage; throughout Central Oregon; ridingsolo.me
