Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 2 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Canoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a lake in the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Central Oregon Volcano Tour: Explore the Newberry Caldera with a naturalist guide around Paulina Lake; 9 a.m.-noon or 1:30-4:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $75 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Cascade Lakes Canoe or Kayak Tour: Paddle around one of the mountain lakes with a naturalist guide; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Canoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while paddling on one of the mountain lakes; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Saturday 10/30
Fall 2021 Run Training Groups: This fall there will be three training groups offered: Beginner/5K, 10K+ and 1/2 Marathon. Twice weekly sessions; 8 a.m.; $120-$150; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
Happy Girls Run Sisters: Challenge yourself to the half-marathon and enjoy single track, fast, flowy descents and views of the Cascades on the Peterson Ridge trail system just outside Sisters; 9 a.m.; $85-$95 Registration required; FivePine Lodge and Conference Center, 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters; happygirlsrun.com
Sunday 10/31
10 Barrel Running Solo Series: The Running Solo Series is a low-key, high fun-factor, dispersed cross-country running event held over four weeks on the trails in and around Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; Deschutes River Trail Bend; runningsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
10 Barrel Time Trial Solo Series: The Time Trial Solo Series is a low-key high-fun factor dispersed time trial race series held over four weeks on Skyliners in Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; William E. Miller Elementary, 300 NW Crosby Drive, Bend; timetrialsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
10 Barrel Riding Solo Series: The Riding Solo Series is a low-key high-fun factor dispersed cross-country mountain bikes held over four weeks on the trails in and around Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; Phil's Trail, 60855 SW Garrison Drive, Bend; ridingsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
10 Barrel Gravel Solo Series: The Gravel Solo Series is a low-key high-fun factor dispersed gravel bike race held over four weeks on the trails and roads in and around Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; various trails around Bend; gravelsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
10 Barrel Hiking Solo Series: The Hiking Solo Series is a low-key, high fun-factor, dispersed hiking event held over four weeks on the trails in and around Bend; through Nov. 6; $15-$20; various trails around Bend; hikingsolo.me or 503-939-6747.
Wednesday 11/3
Fall 2021 Run Training Groups: This fall there will be three training groups offered: Beginner/5K, 10K+ and 1/2 Marathon. Twice weekly sessions; 6 p.m.; $120-$150; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
