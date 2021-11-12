Ice Skating Rink Hours
The Pavilion: Drop-ins welcome during public skate sessions. Open skating session times vary, see website for details; $12 adults, $11 older adults (60-79) and students, $10 youth and honored citizens (80 plus), children under 3 with a paying adult are free, $3 discount if you bring your own skates, $6 per person for special sessions; 1001 SW Bradbury Drive, Bend; bendparksandrec.org/facility/the-pavilion or 541-389-7588.
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 1:30 p.m., 7 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Shoes, Brews & Views Snowshoe Tour: A naturalist-guided tour snowshoeing the Cascades with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterward; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $100 per person $70 children 11 and under (root beer available for those under 21); Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Prohibition Cave Tour: Explore a cave in a system known to have been used to distill spirits (illegally) with a naturalist guide and then head to a local distillery to learn about its history; 1:30 p.m.; $115 per person, $90 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Daytime Snowshoe Tour: Snowshoe through the powdery snow in the Cascade Mountains; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. or 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $95 per person, $70 children 11 and under; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Starlight & Moonlight Snowshoe Tours: Watch twilight descend over the Cascades and enjoy a clear starry night while snowshoeing powdery snow-filled forest at night in the Cascade Mountains; 7-11 p.m.; $100 per person; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Saturday 11/13
Run the Rock 50K/Half Marathon: The 50K follows much of the same loop the 50-mile race uses, but a bonus is going up Misery Ridge right from the start and passing the flanks of Monkey Face.; 7 a.m.; Fee to compete; Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
Bend Snow and Avalanche Workshop: Get snow season ready with a full day of speakers from around the country touching on topics from risk and decision making, to traveling safely through the backcountry, to snow science and human factors; 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.; $20 virtual, $40 in-person; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-383-7700.
Saturday Morning Coffee Run: Join CORK every Saturday for a long run starting at Thump Coffee; 9-10 a.m.; free; Thump Coffee, 549 NW York Drive Suite 200, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
Turkey Trot: A 5k run/walk to benefit the cocc foundation; 10 a.m.; Bend Campus-Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Sunday 11/14
Run the Rock 20 Mile/50 Mile: Offering 50-mile, 20-mile, 50K and half-marathon loop-style trail races within Smith Rock State Park and the Crooked River National Grasslands; 6 a.m.; Fee to compete; Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
Thursday 11/18
Thursday Night Run: Meet at Spoken Moto for a 3- to 5-mile run through the paved trails in the Old Mill and stay after for food and drinks; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/corksunrunners or 541-306-6689.
