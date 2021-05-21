Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 5/21
Big Summit Prairie Wildflower Drive and Hike: This will be a drive and hike trip that circumnavigates Big Summit Prairie with at least six stops to walk around and view native plants; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Ochoco National Forest Building, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; eventbrite.com
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774917-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 5/22
Over the Edge Taphouse Golf Tournament: The two-person scramble tournament will take place and feature a blind draw. Golfers are responsible for green fees; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/784457-0 or 541-527-2101.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774937-0
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767664-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774920-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 5/23
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774927-2 or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 5/25
Smith Rock Interpretive Hike: Experience the magnificent scenery and wildlife viewing at Central Oregon’s state park; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Smith Rock State Park, NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Osteology Outside: The Deschutes Land Trust and Chelsea Ernst will host a virtual event exploring animal bones you might find along the trail, how to identify them and what stories they may tell; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/785213-1 or 541-330-0017.
Wednesday 5/26
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774914-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773531-0 or 541-388-4998.
Thursday 5/27
Chimney Rock Wildflower Hike: This hike will focus on native plants, including wildflowers, and we will hike slowly and stop often to examine native plants along the way; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; registration required; Chimney Rock Trailhead, Oregon Highway 27, Prineville; eventbrite.com
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774933-0
