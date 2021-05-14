Events
Daily tours
Lava Cave Tours: A guided tour of a local lava tube exploring the geologic and human history as well as the ecology of the cave; 9 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Daily Snowshoe Tours: A naturalist-guided tour through areas around Mount Bachelor. Snowshoes and hot cocoa provided; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $90; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359.
Brews & Views Kayak Tour: A naturalist-guided tour paddling on a calm section the Deschutes River with a local microbrew or root beer to enjoy afterwards; 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $65 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Deschutes River Kayak Tour: Paddle along a tranquil stretch of the river guided by a naturalist; 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 1:30-5:30 p.m.; $70 to $95; Wanderlust Tours, 61535 S. Highway 97, Bend; wanderlusttours.com or 541-389-8359
Friday 5/14
Happy Hour Trail Ride ‘n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774916-2 or 541-728-7878.
Saturday 5/15
Mammals of the Metolius: Discover how to read the landscape to find the clues wildlife leave behind during their daily activities; 9 a.m.-noon; registration required; Metolius Preserve, SW Warm Springs Road Southwest Warm Springs Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/781382-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774935-0
Gray Butte Wildflower Hike: Gray Butte offers an opportunity to see middle elevation native wildflowers not found on the Deschutes and Crooked River canyon trails; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Rimrock Springs Wildlife Management Area Trailhead, 4000 SE Madras-Prineville Highway, Madras; eventbrite.com
Fox Walk + Owl Eyes: The nature walk for kids ages 8 to 14 with a grown-up will share nature stories and learn how to enter into wildlands like the animals do and practice observation skills and mapmaking; 9:30 a.m.-noon; registration required; Willow Springs Preserve, Camp Polk Road, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/781391-1 or 541-330-0017.
Cornering and Switchbacks Clinic: The clinic will work on dialing in body position on the bike and understanding how to handle different types of corners; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774922-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774919-2 or 541-728-7878.
Sunday 5/16
Crooked River National Grassland Nest Box Trail Hike: On this easy two-mile hike, participants will monitor eight bluebird and two kestrel nest boxes. We may see nests, eggs, and nestlings; 8-11 a.m.; registration required; Peninsula Road North of Crooked River Ranch, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774925-2 or 541-728-7878.
Tuesday 5/18
Alder Springs Trail to Whychus-Deschutes Confluence Hike: The scenic, moderate hike includes views of cliff towers, wading across Whychus Creek and ponderosa pines at Whychus Creek-Deschutes River confluence; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Forest Service Road 6360, Sisters; eventbrite.com
Wednesday 5/19
Women’s Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774913-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773529-0 or 541-388-4998.
Redmond Caves — An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape: Discover remarkable insights into human use of the area over the last 4,000 years revealed by archaeological fieldwork at the Redmond Caves; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; Deschutes County; go.evvnt.com/780561-1 or 541-312-1032.
Thursday 5/20
Oregon’s Native Bees: Learn about Oregon’s volunteer effort to create a comprehensive inventory of our bees in the Oregon Bee Atlas, an effort that’s the first of its kind; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/781395-1 or 541-330-0017.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774932-0
