Ongoing Events
Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; Nov. 1-Dec. 30; free; Sunriver Women’s Club, online; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Wednesday 11/3
East Bend: Story Time Activity Pick-Up: Pick up your weekly craft or activity kit for children; 10 a.m.; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-330-3760.
Downtown Bend: Story Time Activity Pick-Up: Pick up your weekly craft or activity kit for children; 10 a.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
High Desert Food and Farm Alliance Annual Social: Celebrate with food and drinks and learn more about the work that HDFFA does in the community; 5-7:30 p.m.; $15; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; hdffa.org or 541-639-4776.
Bingo: Play Bingo and get a chance to win prizes along the way; 5:30 p.m.free; Legend Cider Co., 52670 U.S. Highway 97, La Pine; facebook.com/legendcider or 541-610-3357.
Current Fiction Book Club: The club will discuss "Harlem Shuffle" by Colson Whitehead; 6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
La Pine: Story Time Activity Pick-Up: Pick up your weekly craft or activity kit for children; La Pine Public Library, 16425 First St., La Pine; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1090.
Thursday 11/4
Tai Chi: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Truth, Reckoning, and Healing; A Story of Indian Boarding School: Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes will present on the absolute atrocities that took place in these institutions as well as how and why this happened to our Native children in both the US and Canada; noon-1 p.m.; COCC Bend Campus-Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Snoplank Winter Showcase: The event will include live music, art displays, the snoplanks 2022 line release and a film by Pete Alport; 4:30-8 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com//SnoPlanks or 541-678-2395.
Know Timber — Maxville Timber Culture-Past, Present and Future: Gwen Trice provides an overview of her work preserving the heritage of Maxville and the African American contributions to the logging industry; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Trivia Night: We are bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted, replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-749-8611.
Ski Film Night: Get your stoke on watching Tales from Cascadia, the latest release from Blank Collective Films; 6:30 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; facebook.com/cruxfermentationproject or 541-385-3333.
Books in Common NW: Molly Peacock & Donna Bailey Nurse: The two authors will discuss their books; 6:30-8 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to 8 people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Mountain revelations: Teton Gravity Research's new snowboard film follows three professional snowboarders – Jeremy Jones, Ryan Hudson and Rafael Pease-on 10-day mission to a remote corner of the Chugach Mountain Range in Alaska; 7 p.m.; $19.50; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Author event: "What Strange Paradise," by Omar El Akkad: The author will discuss his novel; 7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Friday 11/5
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
First Friday: Check out some small businesses, including several local jewelers and listen to live music featuring One Mad Man & Jordan Wolfe of Dive Bar Theology; 5-10 p.m.; free; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; facebook.com/openspaceeventstudios or 843-437-2232.
Monsters of Destruction: The monster truck show will take place; 7-10 p.m.; $20 adult, $10 children 12 and under; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.ticketspice.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 11/6
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Fall Plaza Party: People can pick up season passes, shop snow gear, grab a drink from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Mini Pub, listen to a live DJ and eat food hot off the grill by the firepits; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Sweet Winter Squash Cookery: Learn how to incorporate winter squash into your cooking with this class; 1 p.m.; Central Oregon Locavore, 1841 NE Third St., Bend; facebook.com/centraloregonlocavore or 541-633-7388.
Holiday Pop-Up Shop: Featuring local vendors selling clothing, jewelry, holiday decorations, metal art, glasswork and more; 2 p.m.; free; Prineville Athletic Club, 211 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/prinevilleathleticclub2020 or 541-447-4878.
Camp Fire's Free Fall Festival: This community event is put on by local youth and will feature games and activities for the whole family, as well as raffle prizes; 2-5 p.m.; free; Troy Field, NW Bond Street and Louisiana Avenue, Bend
Backyard BBQ Pop-Up: RBC will provide the barbecue and Waypoint, the drinks, plus live music on the patio; 3-7 p.m.; free; The Grove, 921 NW Mount Washington Drive, Bend; facebook.com/waypointbbc.
The Toltec Path to freedom: Breaking Old Agreements with Don Miguel Ruiz, Jr.: Toltec Master Don Miguel Ruiz, Jr. will share wisdom on how our attachments create our reality and how to define our Self rather than creating identity-based on the opinions and judgments of others; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $50; Unity Community of Central Oregon, 63645 Scenic Drive, Bend; facebook.com/Unitybend or 541-280-5040.
Monsters of Destruction: The monster truck show will take place; 7-10 p.m.; $20 adult, $10 children 12 and under; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.ticketspice.com or 541-548-2711.
Hellzapoppin Circus Sideshow Revue: The circus sideshow will perform; 7:30 p.m.$20; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/thedominoroom or 541-408-4329.
Comedy Show: The show will feature comedians Stuart Wilson, Peetie McCook, Jodi Compton and Katy Ipock; 7:30 p.m., $17 online, $20 at door; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; facebook.com/craftkitchenandbrewery or 541-668-1766.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
"Men are From Mars; Women are From Venus"-LIVE: The off-Broadway hit comedy is a one-man fusion of theatre and stand-up; 8 p.m.; $59 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Sunday 11/7
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; the price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Fall Plaza Party: People can pick up seasons passes, shop snow gear, grab a drink from 10 Barrel Brewing Co. Mini Pub, listen to a live DJ and eat food hot off the grill by the firepits; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 800-829-2442.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend
Monday 11/8
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Truth, Reckoning and Healing; A Story of Indian Boarding School: Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes will present on the absolute atrocities that took place in these institutions as well as how and why this happened to our Native children in both the US and Canada; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; COCC Madras Campus-Don Reeder Community Room, 1170 E. Ashwood Road, Madras; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
NeighborImpact’s Homebuyer Workshop: This series will help prospective home buyers successfully navigate the homebuying process from start to finish; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; $75 Per household; Neighbor Impact, online; neighborimpact.org or 541-323-6567.
Not Your Average Bookclub: Join Not Your Average Book Club ~ Intergenerational Book Club where they will discuss "The Book of M" by Peng Shepard; 6-7 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, online; Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Confessions of a Recovering Engineer: Transportation for a Strong Town, presented by The Bend Chamber and brought to you by Building a Better Bend: Charles Marohn, professional engineer and founder of the Strong Towns movement, will discuss concepts from his new book about America’s transportation system; 7-9 p.m.; free registration required; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Tuesday 11/9
2021 Alzheimer's Association McGinty Conference: The Alzheimer’s Association McGinty Conference is Oregon’s leading research and education event, highlighting Alzheimer’s and other dementias; 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; free for Oregon family caregivers, $50-student, $100-profess; Alzheimer's Association, online; communityresourcefinder.org
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave, Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Painting Party: Come get creative and paint autumn mountains full of color; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $45; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; brightlifecreative.com or 541-388-8331.
StoryTeller's Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend or 541-323-3955.
Know Timber-Chinese Americans in the Woods: Listen to the forgotten story of Chinese American experiences in Western lumber camps; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Books in Common NW: Ryan Busse: Join Books in Common NW for a critical and timely discussion of the gun industry with Ryan Busse, author of "Gunfight"; 6:30-8 p.m.; Paulina Springs Books, online; paulinaspringsbooks.com or 541-549-0866.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Out of Thin Air Improvisational Theater: The local improvisational troupe will make up scenes and sketches based on audience suggestions; 8 p.m.; $10-$15 plus fees; Open Space Event Studios, 220 NE Lafayette Ave, Bend; openspace.studio.
Wednesday 11/10
Hello, Storytime!: Kathleen will lead storytime for children ages 0-5; 10:30 a.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Native American Flute Concert: Award-winning musician James Greeley of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will perform a Native American flute concert; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; COCC Bend Campus-Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Know Timber: Ponderosa Pines: Discover more about the beloved Ponderosa Pine and other trees in our community; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will discuss "Black Sun," by Rebecca Roanhorse; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20 free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
