Ongoing Events
Winter Craft Fair: The fair has a wide selection of unique items, elegant to whimsical and more, created by artists who have juried into the top art fairs in the county; Nov. 1-Dec. 30; free; Sunriver Women’s Club, online; sunriverwomensclub.org or 541-301-1257.
Wednesday 11/10
Exhibition Closing: $20 Art Show: Don’t miss the final day of Bend’s biggest little art show, presented by Bright Place Gallery.; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; $9-$15; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Native American Flute Concert: Award-winning musician James Greeley, from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, will perform a Native American flute concert; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; COCC Bend Campus-Wille Hall, Coats Campus Center, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Know Timber — Ponderosa Pines: Discover more about the beloved Ponderosa Pine and other trees in our community; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Out of This World Book Club: The book club will discuss "Black Sun" by Rebecca Roanhorse; 6 p.m.; Roundabout Books, online; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth, Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Thursday 11/11
Veterans Day at the High Desert Museum: In honor of Veterans Day, there will be free admission all day to all United States Armed Forces veterans; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 South Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Redmond’s Veterans Day Parade: The parade will honor the WWI armistice; 11 a.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, NW Dogwood Ave. & NW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-280-5162.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wall of Honor Panel Dedication: Hospice of Redmond hosts public taps ceremonies the third Wednesday of each month; 2-2:30 p.m.; Hospice of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Bend; hospiceofredmond.org or 541-548-7483.
Author Event — People Along the Sand by Rachel King: The author of "People Along the Sand" will discuss her new novel; 6-7 p.m.; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Trivia Night: We are bringing a nostalgic spin to trivia with large, hand-crafted replicas of Trivial Pursuit wheels; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 125 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Trivia on the Moon: Trivia will be held on our socially distanced patio. Teams are welcome to show up in groups up to 8 people; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/silvermoonbeer or 541-388-8331.
Game Night: Play Pictionary and Charades for a chance to win prizes; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Comedy: Dean Delray, an LA-based comedian will perform; 8 p.m.; $27.50; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatrepub.com or 541-323-1881.
Friday 11/12
Art at the Music Hall: The open-air art show will feature local artists and craftspeople showcasing and selling their work; 11 a.m.-7 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonartsassociation.com or 541-527-1387.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, 601 NW Wall St., Bend; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Author Event — Beefless Cakes: Robin Coarts and Jules Schnedeker will discuss their cookbook "Beefless Cakes"; 5-6 p.m.; free; Roundabout Books, 900 NW Mount Washington Drive, Suite 110, Bend; roundaboutbookshop.com or 541-306-6564.
Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: In a collaborative endeavor with Caldera High School, Mountain View High School and Summit High School, the theater departments will be producing their own local production of All Together Now!; 7 p.m.; $10 purchased at the door with cash or check. No advanced; Caldera High School Performing Arts Center, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; summittheatrecompany.com or 541-355-4190.
Small Batch Comedy Festival: A three-night comedy festival celebrating Bend’s stand-up comedy community; 8 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Saturday 11/13
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Central Oregon Maker Faire: From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, this fair is a venue for these makers to show hobbies, experiments and projects; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregon.makerfaire.com or 541-548-2711.
Art at the Music Hall: The open-air art show will feature local artists and craftspeople showcasing and selling their work; 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; drycanyonartsassociation.com or 541-527-1387.
Sixth Annual Central Oregon Fill Your Pantry: Fill Your Pantry will allow you to stock up on potatoes, onions, leeks, beets, winter squash, garlic, honey, flours, apples, pears, dried beans, nuts, krauts, cheeses, and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; OSU Extension Service, 3893 SW Airport Way, Redmond; facebook.com/highdesertfoodandfarm or 541-548-6088.
Saturday Market: Bringing vendor success to downtown Redmond; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Holiday Market at Immersion Brewing: Enjoy beer specials, music and raffles while you shop local artists and makers; noon-5 p.m.; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com/ImmersionBrewery or 541-633-7821.
Smoked Beers & Cocktails Fest: Inspired by old-school smoke beers plus the devastating fires, Diff’rent Smokes celebrates smoked beers and cocktails, plus smoke-imbued dishes from the food trucks; 2-8 p.m.; $20-$26; Silver Moon Brewing, 1632 NW Vicksburg Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 503-716-2065.
Second Saturday Artists' Reception: Meet the artists and explore all types of art while sipping a beverage and enjoying a snack; 4-6:30 p.m.; free; Artists Gallery Sunriver, 57100 Beaver Drive, Suite 19, Sunriver; facebook.com/ArtistsGallerySunriver or 541-593-4382.
Pray for Snow: A night filled with live music from Andy Frasco and the U.N., Sophistafunk and DJ Indica, plus a Jerry of the Night costume contest, showing of winter films and lots of giveaways; 5-10 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; 10barrel.com or 541-241-7733.
Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: In a collaborative endeavor with Caldera High School, Mountain View High School and Summit High School, the Theatre Departments will be producing their own local production of All Together Now!; 7 p.m.; $10 purchased at the door with cash or check. No advanced; Caldera High School Performing Arts Center, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; summittheatrecompany.com or 541-355-4190.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Small Batch Comedy Festival: A three-night comedy festival celebrating Bend’s stand-up comedy community; 8 p.m.; $40 plus fees; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-668-1766.
Sunday 11/14
Cars and Coffee: Stop at the coffee shop to chat, snap pictures, bring your ride or daily driver and enjoy fellow enthusiasts; 8-11 a.m.; free; Spoken Moto, 310 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/CODE.bend or 541-306-6689.
Football, Brunch and Brews: The resort will host weekly brunch and brews while broadcasting football games; 9 a.m.; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
Not Cho' Grandma's Bingo: The weekly bingo game will be held on the brewery's patio; 10 a.m.; price of cards vary depending on the game; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; silvermoonbrewing.com or 541-388-8331.
Central Oregon Maker Faire: From engineers to artists to scientists to crafters, this faire is a venue for these makers to show hobbies, experiments and projects; 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregon.makerfaire.com or 541-548-2711.
Trivia & Mimosas: UKB Trivia hosts this friendly competition of the minds; noon-2 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com.
Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: In a collaborative endeavor with Caldera High School, Mountain View High School and Summit High School, the Theatre Departments will be producing their own local production of All Together Now!; 2 p.m.; $10 purchased at the door, cash or check only; Caldera High School Performing Arts Center, 60925 SE 15th St., Bend; summittheatrecompany.com or 541-355-4190.
Po' Poets poetry slam: Have dinner, learn about radical wealth redistribution and hear the Po'Poets tell their story; 5 p.m.; Helpers, 937 NW Newport Ave., Bend; facebook.com/INDHelpers.
Small Batch Comedy Festival: A three-night comedy festival celebrating Bend’s stand-up comedy community; 7 p.m.; $40 plus fees for all three nights, $20 per night; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-388-8331.
Dirtwire Aftershow Party: Mobile Dance Party is throwing a party with live DJs Laserfrog and Jenesis after the Dirtwire show; 11 p.m.-2 a.m.; donation-based; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; facebook.com/mobiledance or 541-408-4329.
Monday 11/15
Monkless Belgian Ales + Lupulin Brewing-Ales for ALS Collaboration Beer Release: Raising awareness and funds to find a cure for ALS, one beer at a time; noon-9 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; facebook.com/MonklessBelgianAles or 541-797-6760.
A Firsthand Account — The Crisis at the Border with Julio Ricardo Varela: Varela will tackle the stories from the border that the mainstream media tends to ignore, and share firsthand accounts of those battling one of the country's most misunderstood and misinformed issues; 6-7:30 p.m.; $10; Central Oregon Community College, online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
Know Timber — Cavity-Nesting Birds and Snag Habitat: Hear the latest research on the usefulness of created snags as bird habitat in the Pacific Northwest; 6-7 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Chandler Lecture Series — The Crisis at the Border”: Presenter Julio Ricardo Varela will examine the stories of the U.S. border’s migrant situation that mainstream media tends to ignore, sharing his latest firsthand accounts; 6 p.m.; $10; Central Oregon Community College, online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Self-Massage — Recovery for Runners: Learn a simple self-massage routine to help you recover faster after workouts and reduce soreness.; 7-8 p.m.; free, rsvp for Zoom link; Ceiling Unlimited Health Coach, online; ceilingunlimitedhealthcoaching.com or 503-481-0595.
Tuesday 11/16
Tai Chi Class: This holistic approach focuses on the entire body as well as the mental and spiritual aspects. Taught By Grandmaster Franklin; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; $15-$70 first class is free; TDS Dance Studio, 1601 Newport Ave., Bend; grandmasterfranklin.com or 541-797-9620.
Bend Genealogy Zoom Presentation: Join George G. Morgan, one of the Genealogy Guys, for this presentation on the reason for migrations; 10-11:30 a.m.; free; Bend Genealogical Society & Library, online; bendgenealogy.org
History of the Seneca-Cayuga Nation of Oklahoma: William Tarrant, culture and historic preservation director for the Seneca-Cayuga Nation, will share a brief history of how the bands of Seneca and Cayuga Indians came to be in the Oklahoma territory from the upper New York area; noon-1 p.m.; Central Oregon Community College, online; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
StoryTeller's Open Mic: Join us for a night full of talent in a shared space; 6 p.m.; The Commons Cafe & Taproom, 875 NW Brooks St., Bend; facebook.com/thecommonsbend.
Know Timber — Through the Lens of Time: Explore the changing forests through the photography of John F. Marshall; 6-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Bend Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Adult Co-Ed Dodgeball: Learn how to play or hone your skills with the social dodgeball league. Open to all skill levels, abilities, genders and competitiveness levels; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $7; Central Oregon Community College — Mazama Gym, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; benddodgeball.com or 541-383-7700.
Wednesday 11/17
Know Timber — Owls of the Forest: Discover the denizens of the dark-owls-that prowl our local forests, learn about their natural history and dependency on forested and open habitats and discover ways to identify by sight and sound; noon-1 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Legends of the Northern Paiute: Wilson Wewa from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs will present legends handed down to him by his elders, in the traditional story-telling way; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; Central Oregon Community College, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7700.
SCORE Workshop — Business Financing, Preparing to Meet Your Banker: Learn how you can strategically acquire additional capital to leverage in getting your business to the next level; 5:30-7 p.m.; Downtown Bend Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Other Side of the Hill film screening: There will be a screening of the film Other Side of the Hill, followed by a Q&A discussion with rural leaders in clean energy, including Nick Johnson and Jim Walls; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; The Environmental Center, online; envirocenter.org or 541-385-6908.
Trivia Wednesdays: Bring some pals, team up to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth, Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Comedy Open Mic: Come down and watch comics work out new material or get up and try stand up for yourself; 8-10 p.m.; free; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Suite 103, Bend; ipockolypticproductions.wordpress.com or 541-749-8611.
Observatory Nighttime Visits: Seek the stars at the nation’s largest publicly accessible observatory; 8-9 p.m.; $20, free for members; Great Hall-Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; sunriverresort.com or 800-801-8765.
