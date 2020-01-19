Sunday 1/19
Snowshoe with a Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: A 90-minute tour exploring the ecology, geology and wildlife of the area, snowshoes are provided for the tour, no prior experience is needed, children over 8 are welcome, also held at 1:30 p.m.; 10 a.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; 541-383-4771.
Be a Junior Snow Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: Kids 7-13 and their guardians can learn about snowshoeing, winter safety, exploring snowflakes, wildlife tracking, winter ecology and more; 1-3 p.m.; free donations are accepted and appreciated; Mt. Bachelor West Village, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; discoveryourforest.org or 541-383-4771.
"I Am MLK Jr.":A feature-length documentary telling the story of American icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; free; East Bend Public Library, 62080 Dean Swift Road, Bend; facebook.com or 541-388-1467.
Comedy at Porter: Local comedians Gina Christopher, Conner Satterfield, David Eubanks and Cody Michael will perform, hosted by Katy Ipock; 6-8 p.m.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.
Riffraff Cranberry: The rapper will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Domino Room, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Monday 1/20
Core Parkway Changes Open House: Learn about the proposed closures of right in/right out parkway access, central core changes, interchange changes, potential impacts and more; 9 a.m.-10 a.m.; free; At Liberty, 916 NW Wall St, Bend; facebook.com or 541-788-3628.
Redmond Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; ci.redmond.or.us or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 1/21
Urban Renewal Advisory Board Meeting No. 7: The board will discuss the draft of the renewal plan and report components, implementation plan, action plan and more; noon-3 p.m.; free; Municipal Court, 555 NE 15th St., Bend; bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5505.
Sisters City Parks Advisory Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4 p.m.; free; Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; ci.sisters.or.us or 541-549-6022.
Redmond Committee for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; ci.redmond.or.us or 541-923-7763.
Barre3 Night Out: A complimentary barre class will be held, bring a yoga mat and a water bottle; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-323-2828.
Bend Park and Recreation District Board Meeting: The board will hold a regular meeting; 5:30 p.m.; free; Bend Park & Recreation District Office, 799 SW Columbia St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7275.
Loyaute Pop-Up: A six-course French-inspired meal will be served with Northwest wine pairings available, reservations required, josh@loyaute.org; 6-10 p.m.; $100 dinner only, $145 includes wine, $65 deposit at reservation; Hollinshead Community Garden, 1235 NE 12th St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-788-8711.
Landmarks Commission: The commission will hold a public hearing discussing the application to demolish and remove a collapsed historic, non-contributing garage at 620 NW Florida Ave.; 6-10 p.m.; free; City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., Bend; bendoregon.gov or 541-617-4524.
Comedy At The Cabin: The weekly showcase features local comedians; 7-9 p.m.; free; Cabin 22, 25 SW Century Drive, Bend; ipockpro.com or 541-749-8611.
Ski and Board Hot Waxing Clinic: Learn the basics of how to tune and wax your own skis and snowboards at home; 7-9 p.m.; free registration required; Pine Mountain Sports, 255 SW Century Drive, Bend; facebook.com or 541-385-8080.
Fireside Stories with Steve Lent: The historian will share a slideshow on the history of Central Oregon logging; 7-8:30 p.m.; $10 general, free for members of the historical society; FivePine Conference Center, 1021 E. Desperado Trail, Sisters; facebook.com or 415-637-7186.
The Infamous String Dusters: The bluegrass band will perform; 8-11:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; Midtown Ballroom, 51 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; midtownbend.com or 541-408-4329.
Wednesday 1/22
Season of Nonviolence: Book Conversations: A conversation on the bestseller "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijoma Oluo; 11:30-12:30 p.m.; free; Central Oregon Community College, Prineville, 510 SE Lynn Blvd., Prineville; cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.
Transportation System Plan Steering Committee Meeting No. 6: A meeting will be held; 1-4 p.m.; free; City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., Bend; bendoregon.gov or 541-323-8513.
Season of Nonviolence: Book Conversations: A conversation on the bestseller "So You Want to Talk About Race" by Ijoma Oluo; 2:30-4 p.m.; free; Trinity Episcopal Church, 469 NW Wall St., Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7412.
Sisters City Council Workshop and Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5 p.m.; free; Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; ci.sisters.or.us or 541-549-6022.
Kokedama Creation: Learn about the Japanese gardening practice of a hanging garden, supplies and snacks included; 5:30-7 p.m.; $25 registration required; Moonfire and Sun Garden Center, 61944 SE 27th St., Bend; facebook.com or 541-318-6155.
Redmond School District Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; free; Redmond School District, 145 SE Salmon Drive, Redmond; redmond.k12.or.us or 541-923-5437.
La Pine City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; free; La Pine City Hall, 16345 Sixth St., La Pine; lapineoregon.gov or 541-536-1432.
Fly and Field University — State of the Waters: ODFW field biologist Erik Moberly will talk about 2020 regulations, what local fisheries should be hotspots this year, conservation, restoration and more; 6-8 p.m.; free registration required, bring a chair; Fly and Field Outfitters, 35 SW Century Drive, Bend; flyandfield.com or 866-800-2812.
Become a Ski Patroller Info Session: Interested volunteers can learn more about the volunteer program, selection process, training information and more; 7 p.m.; free; The Center: Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research, 2200 NE Neff Road, Suite 200, Bend; mtbachelornsp.org.
Adrian Bellue: The guitarist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Cycles: The power trio performs with special guest Tang; 9-12 a.m.; $10 plus fees in advance, $12 at the door; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; volcanictheatre.com or 541-323-1881.
Thursday 1/23
Redmond Rotary Club City Panel: The annual luncheon will feature guest speakers Mayor George Endicott, airport director Zachary Bass and economic development/urban renewal program manager Chuch Arnold; noon-1:30 p.m.; free to attend, $15 lunch available; The View Restaurant — Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave, Redmond; 503-799-0269.
Bend Accessibility Advisory Committee Monthly Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 1-2:30 p.m.; free; City Hall — Boardroom, 710 NW Wall St., Bend; bendoregon.gov or 541-693-2198.
All-In for the Kids: A Western-themed Texas hold'em style tournament will be held and feature drinks, appetizers and cash prizes, benefiting the Deschutes Children's Foundation; 4-10:30 p.m.; $150 buy-in, $75 spectator tickets; Deschutes Brewery, 901 SW Simpson Ave., Bend; deschuteschildrensfoundation.org or 541-388-3101.
Redmond Historic Landmarks Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; ci.redmond.or.us or 541-923-7758.
Our Place in the Wilderness: Learn how issues of equity and inclusivity play into decisions regarding wilderness management; 6-7:15 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
Matt Puccio Jr.: The folk singer performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; facebook.com/riversplacebend.
Author! Author! presents Barry Lopez: The author of "Of Wolves and Men" and "Arctic Dreams" will discuss his work and life; 7-9 p.m.; $30 general admission; Bend High School, 230 NE Sixth St., Bend; dplfoundation.org or 541-312-1027.
Friday 1/24
Friday Night Music Series — Bill Powers and Honey Don't: The acoustic folk and Americana band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hoodoo Ski & Recreation, 27400 Big Lake Road, Sisters; skihoodoo.com or 541-822-3337.
Wax Party: The Gear Fix will host free tutorials on waxing downhill and cross country skis and snowboards, registration required; 6 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; facebook.com or 541-617-0022.
"The Neverending Story": Bastian stumbles into a bookshop and discovers a book which when read he is encompassed in the stories; 7 p.m.; $18 adults and seniors, $12 children under 18; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-419-5558.
"Matilda: The Musical": Inspired by the Roald Dahl book, the Tony Award-winning musical is about a girl with extraordinary powers who dreams of a better life; 7:30 p.m.; $30-$40 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
Comedy at General Duffy's: Local comedians Cole Robeson, Katy Ipock, Ben Moore and Dillon Kolar will perform, hosted by Cody Michael; 8-10 p.m.; $7 in advance, $10 at the door; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.
Marc Yaffee & Jim Fleming: The comedians will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $8 in advance, $10 at the door; Seven Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-801-3000.
Bend Burlesque: Studio 541: The burlesque troupe will present a '70s inspired show including music and dance; 9 p.m.; $20 plus fees, 18 and over; Volcanic Theatre Pub, 70 SW Century Drive, Bend; bendticket.com or 541-323-1881.
Saturday 1/25
Free Day: Admission to the museum will be free for all; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.
She's On Skis-Session 1-Saturdays: This six-week women’s-only Skate Ski Clinic focuses on technique, fitness, and fun with friends on the ski trails. She’s on Skis is designed for advanced-beginner level skiers and up.; 10 a.m.-noon; $190-$330 $190- clinic/ $265-clinic & pass/ $330-clinic, pass & rental; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-693-0999.
Snowshoe with a Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: A 90-minute tour exploring the ecology, geology and wildlife of the area, snowshoes are provided for the tour, no prior experience is needed, children over 8 are welcome, also held at 1:30 p.m.; 10 a.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; 541-383-4771.
Australia Day: Celebrate the Australian holiday with samples of vegemite, tim tam slams, Aussie cuisine and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-382-1709.
2020 Ready, Set, Register: A race registration expo featuring 30 race directors and over 100 running races of all kinds to choose from; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free registration required; FootZone, 842 NW Wall St., Bend; footzonebend.com or 541-317-3568.
"Matilda: The Musical": Inspired by the Roald Dahl book, the Tony Award-winning musical is about a girl with extraordinary powers who dreams of a better life; 2 p.m.; $30-$40 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"The Neverending Story": Bastian stumbles into a bookshop and discovers a book which when read he is encompassed in the stories; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.; $18 adults and seniors, $12 children under 18; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; beatchildrenstheatre.org or 541-419-5558.
