Sunday 1/5

Tour of Meissner 33K Classic: Nordic skiers will do one loop through the Meissner trails; 8 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Virginia Meissner Snow Park, Century Drive, Bend; meissnernordic.org or 541-316-0831.

USASA Boarder/Skier Cross No. 2: The all-ages and abilities competition will allow riders to accumulate points to qualify for the USASA National Championships in Colorado; 8 a.m.; $25 online, $30 day of, under 9 free, must be USASA member; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or .

Snowshoe with a Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: A 90-minute tour for 8-10 year-olds exploring the ecology, geology and wildlife of the area, snowshoes are provided for the tour, no prior experience is needed, also held at 1:30 p.m.; 10 a.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; 541-383-4771.

Mike Puddy Memorial Ski Race: All ability levels are welcome to race down the hill in this informal and fun competition, benefiting the memorial scholarship for Mt. Bachelor Ski Education Foundation; 10:30 a.m.; $10 students, $15 adults, $40 family; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; mtbachelor.com or 541-382-1709.

"Nine": Based upon Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film "8 1/2," director Guido Contini is facing a creative wall when trying to write his latest film, faced with his mistress, muse, wife and all the women who admire, desire and love him he begins to spiral; 2 p.m.; $33 adults, $28 students and seniors, plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Kristen Grainger and True North: The bluegrass quartet will perform featuring special guest Down Range, benefiting the Family Kitchen food program; 3 p.m.; $10 per person; St. Helens Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 231 NW Idaho Ave., Bend; donatenow.networkforgood.org or 541-760-5677.

10 Barrel of Laughs: Comedy Showcase: A local comedy showcase featuring: Ben Moore, Cole Robeson, Dillon Kolar and Conner Satterfield; 6-8 p.m.; $7 in advance, $10 at the door; 10 Barrel— Eastside, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.

Tuesday 1/7

Know Before You Go Avalanche Awareness Seminars: The monthly presentations will highlight introductory concepts and tools for traveling in avalanche terrain; 6 p.m.; free; Immersion Brewery, 550 SW Industrial Way, Suite 185, Bend; coavalanche.org or .

Wednesday 1/8

Climate Change, Plants and Future Possibilities: Botanist Christina Veverka will explore the latest research on climate change, the effects scientists are seeing to native plant communities and the potential for plants to mitigate these effects; 6:30-8 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-647-4970 ext 220.

Five Pint Mary: The Celtic rock band performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.

Thursday 1/9

Juniper & Gin: The bluegrass and folk band performs; 6-8 p.m.; free; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; riversplacebend.com or facebook.com/riversplacebend.

"Nine": Based upon Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film "8 1/2," director Guido Contini is facing a creative wall when trying to write his latest film, faced with his mistress, muse, wife and all the women who admire, desire and love him he begins to spiral; 7:30 p.m.; $33 adults, $28 students and seniors, plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Friday 1/10

Jazz at the Oxford: Eldon "T" Jones & N Touch: The saxophonist and his band performs; 7-9 p.m.; $45; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.

"Nine": Based upon Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film "8 1/2," director Guido Contini is facing a creative wall when trying to write his latest film, faced with his mistress, muse, wife and all the women who admire, desire and love him he begins to spiral; 7:30 p.m.; $33 adults, $28 students and seniors, plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Three Jesters and a Queen: Comedians Cody Parr, Ben Moore and Cody Michael and drag queen Madame Richard Tucker will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $7 in advance, $10 at the door; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.

Jake Silberman and Max Fortune: The comedians will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $8 in advance, $10 at the door; Seven Restaurant and Nightclub, 1033 NW Bond St., Bend; bendcomedy.com or 541-801-3000.

Saturday 1/11

Conservation Photography: Learn techniques for macro photography using natural history objects from the Museum collection; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $150 nonmembers, members receive a 20% discount; High Desert Museum, 59800 S. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; highdesertmuseum.org or 541-382-4754.

Snowshoe with a Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: A 90-minute tour for 8-10 year-olds exploring the ecology, geology and wildlife of the area, snowshoes are provided for the tour, no prior experience is needed, also held at 1:30 p.m.; 10 a.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; 541-383-4771.

Jazz at the Oxford Free Music Education Workshop: Eldon "T" Jones & N Touch: Local music students and professionals have the opportunity to talk with, learn from and play with Eldon "T" Jones & N Touch; 11:15-1:15 p.m.; free; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Avenue, Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.

Jazz at the Oxford: Eldon "T" Jones & N Touch: The saxophonist and his band performs; 5-7 p.m.; $45; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.

Jerry Jubilee Protect Our Winters Fundraiser: The benefit concert will include performances from Shady GroOove and guest musicians, Eric Leadbetter, Gabe Johnson, Mark Ransom, Jen Lande, Evan Mullins, Conner Bennett, Pat Mayer and Greg Botsford, all Grateful Dead/Jerry Garcia music; 6-11 p.m.; $10 per person; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; worthygardenclub.org or 541-852-2111.

Free Family Night: All ages are welcome to swim and play; 6:30 p.m.; free; Juniper Swim & Fitness Center, 800 NE Sixth St., Bend; bendparksandrec.org or 541-389-7665.

Queen of the Balls — Drag Queen Bingo: Destiny Stiletto is celebrating her birthday as Britney Spears this year; while calling bingo to raise money for OUT Central Oregon; 6:30-9 p.m.; $25-$40 everyone gets a goodie bag from Destiny upon admission.; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-639-1730.

"Clarence Darrow": James O'Neil performs the one-man show highlight the life of the prolific lawyer; 7:30 p.m.; $17-$32 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.

"Nine": Based upon Federico Fellini's semi-autobiographical film "8 1/2," director Guido Contini is facing a creative wall when trying to write his latest film, faced with his mistress, muse, wife and all the women who admire, desire and love him he begins to spiral; 7:30 p.m.; $33 adults, $28 students and seniors, plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.

Jazz at the Oxford: Eldon "T" Jones & N Touch: The saxophonist and his band performs; 8-10 p.m.; $45; The Oxford Hotel, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; jazzattheoxford.com or 541-382-8436.

Multi-Talented: Comedy & Talent Showcase: Featuring local comedians Cody Parr, Johnny Alfredo, Cole Robeson and Cody Michael; 8-10 p.m.; $10 in advance, $15 at the door; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.