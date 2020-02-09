Sunday 2/9
USA Climbing Bouldering Youth National Championship: Featuring elite youth climbing athletes from across the country all competing for a place on the U.S. Youth National Team; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; usaclimbing.org or 303-499-0715.
USASA Slopestyle No. 2: Skiers and snowboarders will compete in a course involving a variety of obstacles including rails, jumps and more; 8 a.m.; $30 in advance, $35 day of, must be a USASA member to compete; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; cos.usasa.org.
Snowshoe with a Ranger at Mt. Bachelor: A 90-minute tour exploring the ecology, geology and wildlife of the area, snowshoes are provided for the tour, no prior experience is needed, children over 8 are welcome; 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.; free; Mt. Bachelor, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; 541-383-4771.
Tour for the Heart: A 5K cross country skiing and snowshoeing tour to raise awareness and funds for battling women's heart disease; 11 a.m.; $25; Mt. Bachelor Ski Area, 13000 Century Drive, Bend; xcoregon.org or jd@xcoregon.org.
Backcountry Film Festival: Films from around the world, raffles and more, funds raised go to Project SNOW-a program that provides free outdoor education for over 2,000 Central Oregon kids annually; 7-9:30 p.m.; $15; Sisters Movie House, 720 S Desperado Court, Sisters; discoveryourforest.org or 503-840-8170.
Tuesday 2/11
Redmond Area Park and Recreation District Board Meeting: The board will appoint budget committee members, discuss the Redmond Senior Center, recreation facility planning and more; 7:30 a.m.; free; Cascade Swim Center, 745 NW Columbia St., Redmond; raprd.org or 541-548-7275.
People from Our Past: Tina Allas will portray Margaret McCullough Basey, a woman who raised her children alone on a ranch near Suplee after her husband died; 12:15-1 p.m.; free; A.R. Bowman Memorial Museum, 246 N. Main St, Prineville; crookcountyhistorycenter.org or 541-447-3715.
Beginner/Novice pickleball lessons: Learn the fundamentals of pickleball from a certified International Pickleball Teaching Professional; 4-6 p.m.; free registration required; Redmond Gymnastics Academy, 494 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; rgagymnastics.com or 541-316-1574.
Neighborhood Leadership Alliance Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; City Hall, 710 NW Wall St., Bend; bendoregon.gov or 541-388-5505.
Bend-La Pine School Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; free; Bend-La Pine Schools Administration Building, 520 NW Wall St., Bend; bend.k12.or.us or 541-383-6000.
Madras Redevelopment Commission and City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; free; Madras City Hall, 125 SW E St., Madras; ci.madras.or.us or 541-475-2344.
Redmond City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; ci.redmond.or.us or 541-923-7710.
Prineville City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30 p.m.; free; Prineville City Hall, 387 NE Third St., Prineville; cityofprineville.com or 541-447-5627.
High Desert Speaker Series: The Remarkable Clouds over Oregon's High Desert: Join ONDA and author Maria Mudd Ruth for a tour of Oregon's desert clouds and wild landscapes that make for amazing cloud viewing; 7-8:30 p.m.; $10; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; onda.org or 541-330-2638.
Wednesday 2/12
Free Gentle Morning Yoga: An all-levels class that focuses on gentle movement and breathing to help alleviate tension while balancing the body and quieting the mind.; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Outside In, 845 NW Wall St., Bend; 541-317-3569.
Lunch and Learn — New Discoveries in the Treatment of Alzheimer's: Kaitlyn Bertholet with the Alzheimer's Association will discuss new discoveries with the disease; noon-1 p.m.; free; Bend Senior Center, 1600 SE Reed Market Road, Bend; 541-388-1133.
Redmond School District Board Meeting: The budget committee will hold a work session; 5:30 p.m.; free; Redmond School District Office, 145 SE Salmon Drive, Redmond; redmond.k12.or.us or 541-923-5437.
La Pine City Council Meeting: A legislative public hearing will be held in regards to proposed text amendments to update the definition of "premises" and to align the development code with the marijuana time, place and manner restrictions; 5:30 p.m.; free; La Pine City Hall, 16345 Sixth St., La Pine; lapineoregon.gov or 541-536-1432.
Sisters City Council Workshop and Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; free; Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; ci.sisters.or.us or 541-549-0561.
Winter Songwriter Series — Casey Parnell: The local artist and member of Precious Byrd will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free reservations recommended; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 541-526-6870.
Deep Space Astrophotography — An Introduction Into Digital Imaging: An overview of the many kinds of amateur astrophotography and the equipment and techniques astrophotographers use to produce their images; 6-7 p.m.; free; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-647-6970.
Spiritual Activism & Social Justice: Ericka Huggins will share her experience of finding balance as an activist and as a mother, while on trial for her life; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Boyd Acres Neighborhood Association General Meeting and Info Session: The meeting will include information on the Empire Corridor Improvements Project and more; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Bend Elks Lodge, 63120 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; 541-241-6256.
Rod DeGeorge Guitar God Review: The guitarist performs; 7-10 p.m.; free; McMenamins Old St. Francis School, 700 NW Bond St., Bend; mcmenamins.com or 541-382-5174.
Latin Night: Featuring a free bachata lesson followed by a mix music and dancing including cumbia, salsa, reggaeton, Latin Top 40 and more; 8:30-12 a.m.; free 21 and over; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; latindancebend.com or 541-325-6676.
Thursday 2/13
La Pine Fire District Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 9 a.m.; free; La Pine Fire District Office, 51550 Huntington Road, La Pine; lapineoregon.gov or 541-536-2935.
Creating A Toolkit for Resiliency: A session with Ericka Huggins to reflect on and discuss the current race, gender and identity challenges; 9 a.m.-10:30 a.m.; free; Wille Hall, 2600 NW College Way, Bend; cocc.edu or 541-383-7257.
Economic Development for Central Oregon Annual Luncheon: Central Oregon business can hear nationally recognized business leaders to discuss future economic trends and business practices; 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $79 members, $94 nonmembers, $39 students, tables available; The Riverhouse on the Deschutes, 3075 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; edcoinfo.com or 541-388-3236.
Beyond the Barbed Wire: Linda Tamura shares her mother's experience of Japanese-American incarceration during WWII; 1-2 p.m.; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Sisters City Council Goal Setting Workshop: A meeting will be held; 3:30 p.m.; free; Sisters City Hall, 520 E. Cascade Ave., Sisters; ci.sisters.or.us or 541-549-0561.
Monkless Valentine's Pop-Up Market: Local artists and craft smiths will set up shop and sell their goods; 4-7 p.m.; free; Monkless Belgian Ales Brewery Taproom, 20750 High Desert Lane, Suite 106, Bend; 541-203-0507
Friday 2/14
Sunriver Music Festival Valentine’s Dinner & Concert featuring Blue Skies Big Band: The swing band will perform featuring vocals from the Jewel Tones, featuring a multi-course plated dinner and hosted happy hour; 5-8:30 p.m.; $80 for Sunriver Music Festival members, $85 for nonmembers; Great Hall — Sunriver Resort, 17600 Center Drive, Sunriver; 541-593-9310.
Oregon WinterFest: The 21st annual festival features live music, drinks, food, art, local vendors and more, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters; 5-10 p.m.; $10 general admission, $22 wine walk, $15-$30 runs; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-323-0964.
Valentine's Day Dinner: A four-course prix fixe meal will be served with optional wine pairings and live music from Georges Bouhey, reservations required; 5-10 p.m.; $50-$90; 10below, 10 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; 541-382-1010.
Winter 'Juana Land: Featuring ice sculpting, food and drinks, local artists, crystals and gems, giveaways and more; 5-7 p.m.; free 21 and over; The Vth LMNT, 63552 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-408-9058.
"A PC Valentine's Day": A series of short vignettes on love and activities surrounding the holiday; 6 p.m.; $20 per person, plus fees; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-610-9634.
"Spider's Web": The wife of a diplomat attempts to hide the body of a murder victim before her husband comes home in this parody of the detective thriller; 7:30 p.m.; $25 adults, $21 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
NW AutoCross Nationals: Featuring amateur and professional indoor motocross racing; 7:30 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youth in advance; $18 adults, $13 youth at gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.com or 253-740-4235.
HDCM Concert Series: Calder Quartet: The string quartet will perform, ticket holders will receive a rose and special treat from Goody's; 8-9:30 p.m.; $48 general admission, $15 students and children; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; highdesertchambermusic.com or 541-306-3988.
Valentine Comedy Special: Featuring local comedians Ben Moore, Fredo, Katy Ipock and Jessica Taylor; 8-10 p.m.; $7 in advance, $10 at the door, $15 VIP seating; The Capitol, 190 NW Oregon Ave., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-749-8611.
Saturday 2/15
Sisters Shootout: Boys and girls in grades 5-8 will compete against teams from around the west coast; 8 a.m.; $300 team registration, $8 spectators, $5 children, $10 weekend; Sisters Middle and High schools, Sisters; sistersshootout.com or 541-549-2091.
Bingo Blitz — Beach Vibes Edition: The bingo game will benefit the Worthy Garden Club and have a barbeque following the game; 10 a.m.-noon; $5-$30 admission, $2 per bingo card, $5 blackout round; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Dr., Bend; eventbrite.com or 541-639-4776.
Oregon WinterFest: The 21st annual festival features live music, drinks, food, art, local vendors and more, benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $10 general admission, $22 wine walk, $15-$30 runs; Old Mill District, 450 SW Powerhouse Drive, Suite 422, Bend; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-323-0964.
Winter 'Juana Land: Featuring ice sculpting, food and drinks, local artists, crystals and gems, giveaways and more; 3-6 p.m.; free 21 and over; The Vth LMNT, 63552 N. U.S. Highway 97, Bend; 541-408-9058.
Bend: Fly Fishing Film Tour 2020: The touring festival will feature several short films shot around the world; 4 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"A PC Valentine's Day": A series of short vignettes on love and activities surrounding the holiday; 6 p.m.; $20 per person, plus fees; 10 Barrel Brewing Co, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; bendticket.com or 541-610-9634.
Gold Leaf Painting: For singles or couples, enjoy a fun night with good company, cocktails, and instruction by artist Anna Kai to create a painting with gold leaf, materials, snacks and 1 drink included; 6-9:30 p.m.; $40 individuals, $70 couples; The Haven, 1001 SW Disk Drive, Bend; vistacreativegatherings.com or 503-754-8191.
Bend: Fly Fishing Film Tour 2020: The touring festival will feature several short films shot around the world; 7 p.m.; $18 plus fees; Tower Theatre, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; towertheatre.org or 541-317-0700.
"Spider's Web": The wife of a diplomat attempts to hide the body of a murder victim before her husband comes home in this parody of the detective thriller; 7:30 p.m.; $25 adults, $21 students and seniors plus fees; Cascades Theatre, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; cascadestheatrical.org or 541-389-0803.
NW AutoCross Nationals: Featuring amateur and professional indoor motocross racing; 7:30 p.m.; $15 adults, $10 youth in advance; $18 adults, $13 youth at gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.com or 253-740-4235.
