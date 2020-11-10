Thursday 11/12
Shop Small 2020: Shop at Downtown Bend businesses through Nov. 28 and get a stamp in a passport to be completed and entered to win prizes. Receipts from online purchases can also be submitted for entries; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. through Nov. 28; Downtown Bend, between Bond and Wall streets and Greenwood and Franklin avenues, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707700-0 or 541-788-3628.
Open House Week: Participating Prineville businesses will host specials all week long. Shoppers can get a stamp at each shop to be entered to win gift certificates and more. One card per customer, 16 and over; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. through Nov. 13; Prineville; go.evvnt.com/707692-0 or 541-447-4397.
Tough Love Release: This year's barrel-aged Russian imperial stout will be released. There will also be a four-year vertical tasting option available.; 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW. Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707152-0 or 541-385-3333.
Tying Flies & Fly Fishing in Central Oregon: Watch and learn how to tie flies for Fall and Winter fishing with local guide, Adam Ross; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707093-0 or 541-312-1029.
No Fail, No Knead Artisan Bread: Come learn how to make an easy, no-knead artisan bread that is sure to be your "go-to" bread recipe; 3-4 p.m.; registration required; SHARC, 57250 Overlook Road, Sunriver; eventbrite.com
Virtual Trivia Night: Test your wits and win big with raffles and prizes up to $100; 4-5:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/703150-2 or 541-719-8224.
Ski Films in the Garden: The hostel will screen ski and snowboard films in the beer garden. Masks required; 5-10 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW. Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707693-0 or 458-202-1090.
Responding to a Pandemic: Indigenous communities in our region have been hit disproportionately hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Hear first-hand stories of the different ways in which tribes have responded; 5-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707194-1 or 541-318-3782.
Panel Discussion — Understanding Food Insecurity and Homelessness in Central Oregon: A panel discussion and Q&A with representatives from Thrive, Bethlehem Inn and NeighborImpact working to support people in our community struggling with food insecurity and homelessness; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707182-1 or 541-382-0699.
Museum and Me: A quieter time for children and adults who experience physical, intellectual and/or social disabilities to enjoy the High Desert Museum after hours; 5-8 p.m.; registration required; High Desert Museum, 59800 U.S. 97, Bend; go.evvnt.com/693995-0 or 541-382-4754.
Know Fermentation — Make Your Own Kimchi: Learn to make this staple of Korean cuisine with Ahja King; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707101-0 or 541-312-1032.
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile run around the Old Mill District. Limited to 25 participants, runners must maintain social distance; 6-7 p.m.; Spoken Moto, 310 SW. Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/704562-0
The Art and Culture of Burning Man: Katie Hazard, Burning Man Project’s associate director of Burning Man arts, will share what makes the art and culture of the event so unique; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/693998-0 or 541-382-4754.
Author Event — Jess Walter in Conversation with Sarah Vowell: A virtual discussion on Walter's new book "The Cold Millions." Presented as part of Books in Common a regional literary event series; 6:30-8 p.m.; $36; online; go.evvnt.com/707608-1 or 541-549-0866.
Comedy for Kids' Sake Online Fundraising Auction: A virtual gala will be held to raise funds for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon and includes an online auction featuring vacation items, wine and spirits, locally made goods and more; 6:30-9 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707091-0 or 541-389-1409.
'Declaration': In a series of connected scenes and monologues that occur before, during, and after a mass shooting, young people of all stripes piece together what is happening and why; 7-9 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707577-1 or 541-389-0803.
Friday 11/13
Nonfiction Book Club: Discussing “River House: A Memoir” by Saralee Lawrence; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696435-0 or 541-306-6564.
Saints Gala: The fundraiser for mental health services in Central Oregon will include a virtual silent and live auction featuring items from cooking classes, food, vacations and more; 6-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707640-1 or 541-706-6996.
Zoom Author Event — Glenn Voelz: The author will discuss his latest book “Operation Hermes,” the dramatic sequel to the satirical novel “War Under the Mango Tree.” Glenn Voelz served for twenty-five years in the Army as an intelligence officer.; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/702488-0 or 541-306-6564.
'Declaration': In a series of connected scenes and monologues that occur before, during, and after a mass shooting, young people of all stripes piece together what is happening and why; 7-9 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707647-2 or 541-389-0803.
Saturday 11/14
CORK Saturday Long Run: A group 5-10 mile run. Limited to 25 participants. Social distancing required while running; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW. York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/705683-0
Fill Your Pantry: The fifth annual bulk buying market features locally grown produce, meat, baked goods and more. Masks required. The event is held outdoors, dress accordingly; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center — OSU Cascades Extension Parking Lot, 3800 SW. Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/707136-0 or 541-390-4825.
Fall Saturday Market: The market will feature local vendors selling a variety of items; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW. Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/700509-0 or 541-527-4345.
Zoom Author Event — Anders Morley: The author will discuss their book “This Land of Snow,” which is about a journey and a man who must come to terms with what he has left behind, as well as how he wants to continue living after his trip is over; 1-2 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/702494-0 or 541-306-6564.
Second Annual Turkey Toss: A double-elimination cornhole tournament with cash prizes to the winner. Food donations will also be collected to be given to two families in need. Masks required; 1:30-4 p.m.; $50; Pickleball Zone, 63040 NE. 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707681-0 or 503-313-7766.
Writers Writing — Speculative Memoir Workshop with Miranda Schmidt: Learn to write about your own experiences through the lens of myth, fairy tale, dream, and fantasy. The speculative memoir is an emerging term for a genre that employs fantastical elements in nonfiction; 2-4 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/687548-0 or 541-312-1063.
Choco-Yoga Workshop: Enjoy a 90-minute chocolate & chakra yoga flow inspired by the energy of the new moon; 6-7:30 p.m.; $30; Love Bird Yoga, 418 SW. Sixth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/707224-1 or 541-527-4463.
MBSEF Virtual Snowball Silent Auction and Raffle: The annual fundraiser will be held online with bidding continuing until Monday with over 50 silent auction items and more; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707168-0 or 541-388-0002.
'Declaration': In a series of connected scenes and monologues that occur before, during, and after a mass shooting, young people of all stripes piece together what is happening and why; 7-9 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707648-2 or 541-389-0803.
Sunday 11/15
Thrilla Cross 2020 — Mixed Bag of Treats: The virtual cross country biking race can be done at any time during the week with times required to be posted before midnight Saturday; 12:01 a.m.- 11:59 p.m. through Nov. 21; $15; Phil's Trailhead, Bend; go.evvnt.com/707678-1 or 541-388-0002.
'Declaration': In a series of connected scenes and monologues that occur before, during, and after a mass shooting, young people of all stripes piece together what is happening and why; 2-4 p.m.; $15; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW. Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707650-2 or 541-389-0803.
Community Conversation — From Stressed Out to Resilience Building: From wildfires to COVID-19, to election results and the struggle for racial equality, let's connect with one another to discuss what is causing stress and how we can better care for ourselves and our community; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707105-1 or 541-312-1032.
Screw Your Shoes Night: The store will offer installations of running shoe screws to maintain traction on snow and ice; 4-6 p.m.; FootZone, 842 NW. Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/705662-0 or 541-317-3568.
Monday 11/16
Crook County Library Winter Reading Program: Are you yeti for some winter reading? Sign-up starting November 16th for the Crook County Library Winter Reading Program; 9 a.m.-11:59 p.m. through Jan. 9, 2021; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/699746-0 or 541-447-7978.
Forum on Racial Inequalities — Addressing Racial Inequalities and Responding to Hate Speech: The forum will include a range of items, including an address from the college president, a talk on stereotypes, prejudice and privilege, a personal narrative shared by a staff member and more; 4-5 p.m.; $10; online; go.evvnt.com/707630-1 or 541-549-0866.
2021 Wild Desert Calendar Virtual Exhibition: Stroll through a virtual gallery to see all of the unique and beautiful images of Oregon’s high desert landscapes and wildlife featured in ONDA's 2021 Wild Desert Calendar; 5:30 p.m.- 5:30 p.m. Jan. 8, 2021; online; go.evvnt.com/707688-1 or 541-330-2638
Doc Talks — Why Me? Cancer Risk Factors, Prevention and the 'Bad Luck' Theory: In this talk, Dr. Christina Fitzmaurice, a St. Charles Cancer Center hematologist and oncologist, will explore the great knowns and unknowns of cancer risk and prevention strategies; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707683-0 or 541-382-4321.
Tuesday 11/17
Know Fermentation — Healthy Gut with Fermented Foods and Probiotics: Learn Digestion 101, the gut-brain connection, and tools to maintain a healthy gut; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707114-0 or 541-312-1029.
The Hearty Child — A Peaceful and Powerful Approach to Parenting in a Time of Uncertainty and Challe: Drawing upon modern scientific research and enduring wisdom, we will look at how to support growth and connection in the presence of emotional discomfort; 5-6:15 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707190-1 or 541-382-0699.
ChickTech November Networking: Join us for a night of games and networking as we get to know each other and build the tech community in Central Oregon!; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/707218-0
Combating Climate Change — Impacts on your life and solutions for your home: Join 350Deschutes to learn about the impacts climate change has on your life and discover simple and inexpensive solutions for your home and community; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/702398-2 or 561-329-7873.
Author Event — Cassandra Tate in Conversation with Jane Kirkpatrick: A discussion on Tate's new book on the Whitman Massacre, "Unsettled Ground" with Kirkpatrick's fictional account of the same time "The Memory Weaver." Presented as part of Books in Common; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707611-1 or 541-549-0866.
Wednesday 11/18
Brew Day: An opportunity to witness the sights and sounds of the brewing process and have the chance to talk to a brewer about the beer he's brewing; 12-5 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW. Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/707149-0 or 541-385-3333.
Making Native Fry Bread: Joie Simtustus-Chavez will lead a virtual demonstration on how to make the traditional recipe; 6-7:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707196-1 or 541-318-3782.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “The Silence of the White City” by Eva Garcia Saenz; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/696438-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Fermentation — Norworegon (No War Again) Documentary: See this documentary about preserving an ancient brewing technique in Norway. Paul Arney discusses the inspiration behind the project and what he is currently working on in a pre-video interview; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/688294-0 or 541-312-1063.
Author Event — Pam Houston and Amy Irvine: The authors will discuss their recently published collection of letters in "Air Mail." Presented as part of Books in Common, a regional literary event series; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/707614-1 or 541-549-0866.
