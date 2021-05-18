Wednesday 5/19
Monkless Belgian Ales Job Fair: The restaurant will be holding a job fair for all pub positions for both full- and part-time work with on-the-spot interviews. Bring a resume with references; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Monkless Belgian Ales, 803 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/784474-0 or 541-797-6760.
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781489-0
Soul Drumming Online (Level 1): A 4-week beginning hand drum class series with local musician Shireen Amini. Improve skills, learn rhythms and songs. Includes live sessions, follow-up materials, and culminating online performance; 5-6 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/781057-0
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774913-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773529-0 or 541-388-4998.
Dancing with the Elements: Facilitated, with support to invite you to tune in more deeply to your own dance and trust its expression; 6-7:15 p.m.; registration required; Northwest Bend park, location given at registration; go.evvnt.com/784108-1 or 541-948-7015.
Redmond Caves — An Archaeological Treasure in an Urban Landscape: Discover remarkable insights into human use of the area over the last 4,000 years revealed by archaeological fieldwork at the Redmond Caves; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/780561-1 or 541-312-1032.
Mystery Book Club: Discussing “Murder in Chianti” by Camilla Trinchieri; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769991-0 or 541-306-6564.
Kriselle Cellars Wine Tasting: Owner and winemaker Scott Steingraber and Wine Director Nora Lancaster will guide you and your guests through a tasting of three of their award-winning wines. Wine included; 7-8 p.m.; $110; online; go.evvnt.com/765202-0
Thursday 5/20
City Club — 2021 Annual Regional Managers Forum: City managers from Bend, Redmond, LaPine, Madras, Sisters and Prineville will discuss the issues in Central Oregon that have been particularly impacted by a year under COVID-19: housing, employment, homelessness to name just a few; noon-1:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/783748-0
Redmond Ladies Night: The monthly pop-up event will feature local vendors and drinks at different locations each month; 4-7 p.m.; Grace and Hammer, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784587-0 or 541-639-2192.
Oregon's Native Bees: Learn about Oregon's volunteer effort to create a comprehensive inventory of our bees in the Oregon Bee Atlas, an effort that's the first of its kind; 4-5 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/781395-1 or 541-330-0017.
Sunset Sessions and Farmer's Market: The pub will host a weekly farmer's market that will also feature live music from a local band or artist; 5-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing E. Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/781490-0 or 541-241-7733.
Know Islands — Endemic Animals of Madagascar: Andrea Baden, Ph.D., shares her research from working with endemic species in Madagascar such as the Critically Endangered black-and-white ruffed lemur; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/773421-1 or 541-312-1063.
Sip & Give 2021: In Our Backyard will host an exhibition and trivia, prizes and raffles for the community to learn more about the program that is working to stop human trafficking. Event will also be available to attend virtually; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; Crux Fermentation Project, 50 SW Division St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784562-0 or 541-639-5008.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780616-0
CORK Thursday Run: A 3-5 mile weekly run along the river trail will take place. Social distancing must be observed at all times. Limited to 25 runners; 6-8 p.m.; Zpizza Tap Room, 1082 SW Yates Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774932-0
Zoom Author Event — Gail Tsukiyama: The author will discuss their book “The Color of Air”; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/770015-0 or 541-306-6564.
Books in Common NW — "Sentence, a Guide to Building Better Readers and Writers": Author Geraldine Woods will discuss her new book with writer JP Kemmick; 6:30-8 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/785230-1 or 541-549-0866.
Trivia on the Moon: The weekly trivia game will be held on the brewery's patio; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780617-0 or 541-388-8331.
Oh Yess — A Monthly Night OUT: A monthly LGBTQ+ night to gather, meet and support those in the community will be held. 21 and over; 7-10 p.m.; The Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, 147 NW Minnesota Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/766512-0 or 458-206-0588.
Holloran Vineyard Wines Tasting: Join owner Bill Holloran and winemaker Mark LaGasse of Holloran Vineyard Wines as they guide you through a tasting of their award-winning wines. Includes three bottles; 7-8 p.m.; $125; online; go.evvnt.com/765204-0
Friday 5/21
Big Summit Prairie Wildflower Drive and Hike: This will be a drive and hike trip that circumnavigates Big Summit Prairie with at least six stops to walk around and view native plants; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; registration required; Ochoco National Forest Building, 3160 NE Third St., Prineville; eventbrite.com
Itty Bitty Boutique: The consignment sale features children's clothes, toys, baby items and more. Bring your own bag and wear a mask. Pre-sales available to new parents, see website for details; 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784437-0 or 541-525-9035.
2021 Made in Sisters Tour: The Made in Sisters Tour is an event to bring together the business community and tour local Sisters companies; 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; $35; FivePine Lodge, 1021 Desperado Trail, Sisters; go.evvnt.com/782211-1 or 541-388-3236.
May Play it Forward Donation Drive: A two-day community collection drive to support Think Wild, a local conservation and outreach center for injured/orphaned wildlife, will be held. See website for donation needs; noon-5 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor Park n Ride, SW Columbia Street Southwest Columbia Street, Bend; go.evvnt.com/785207-0 or 541-382-1709.
Happy Hour Trail Ride 'n Skills: The weekly clinic will work on specific skills needed for different biking trails including jumps and corners, technical climbs and descents and more; 4-6 p.m.; $75; new trail each week, around Bend, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774917-2 or 541-728-7878.
Trivia on the Moon — Redmond Edition: The weekly trivia game comes to Redmond and features a variety of categories and topics for teams to test their knowledge for prizes; 7-9 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784479-0 or 541-388-8331.
Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard Wines Tasting: Join Wine Director Lynn Fox as they guide you and your guests through a tasting of their award-winning wines. Includes three bottles; 7-8 p.m.; $150; online; go.evvnt.com/765206-0
Comedy at Silver Moon: Local comedians Jodi Compton, Sharif Mohni, Dillon Kolar and Steve Harber will perform. Hosted by Katy Ipock. 21 and over. No door sales or standing room available. Tickets reserve a table for up to 6; 8-9:30 p.m.; $40; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784493-1
Saturday 5/22
15th Annual Automotive Swap Meet: The High Lakes Car Club will host the annual swap meet featuring used, antique and other automotive items for sale. Proceeds go to the club's scholarship fund; 7 a.m.-3 p.m.; La Pine Senior Activity Center, 16450 Victory Way, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/785294-0
Redmond Off Road Rally: The off-road obstacle race features truck, side-by-side and dual sport events as well as short courses, training, monster truck rides, kids power wheels course and more; 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784443-1
2021 Prineville Street Fair: Local vendors will sell antiques and art as well as vintage, homemade, upcycled items, home decor, jewelry and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Between NW Fourth and NW Third streets and Main and Beaver streets, Prineville; go.evvnt.com/785227-0 or 503-551-3072.
Itty Bitty Boutique: The consignment sale features children's clothes, toys, baby items and more. Bring your own bag and wear a mask. Pre-sales available to new parents, see website for details; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784540-0 or 541-525-9035.
Over the Edge Taphouse Golf Tournament: The two-person scramble tournament will take place and feature a blind draw. Golfers are responsible for green fees; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Crooked River Ranch; go.evvnt.com/784457-0 or 541-527-2101.
CORK Saturday Long Run: A weekly group run for all paces. Social distancing observed at all times, limited to 25 runners; 9-11 a.m.; Thump Roastery, 549 NW York Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774937-0
May Play it Forward Donation Drive: A two-day community collection drive to support Think Wild, a local conservation and outreach center for injured/orphaned wildlife, will be held. See website for donation needs; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Mt. Bachelor Park n Ride, SW Columbia Street Southwest Columbia Street, Bend; go.evvnt.com/785242-0 or 541-382-1709.
Saturday Market: The weekly market features local vendors selling handmade and vintage items, art, jewelry and more; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Jumping Clinic: The clinic will work on the proper understanding of how to take off, stay balanced in air and land the bike safely; 11 a.m.-1 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/767664-2 or 541-728-7878.
Beginner/Intermediate Skills Bike Clinic: The clinic will work on bike set up and body position then skills in the afternoon including braking, shifting cornering, switchbacks, wheel lifts and more; 1:30-3:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774920-2 or 541-728-7878.
Ken Wright Cellars Wine Tasting: Join Tasting host and Concierge J'Aime du Maurié of Ken Wright Cellars as they guide you through a tasting of their award-winning wines. Includes three bottles shipped; 7-8 p.m.; $150; online; go.evvnt.com/765209-0
Comedy at Craft: Local comedians Steve Harber, Carrie Reid and Mark Rook will perform, hosted by Courtney Stevens. 21 and over. Tickets required, no door sales or standing room available; 8-10 p.m.; $30 to $50; Craft Kitchen & Brewery, 62988 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785199-1
Sunday 5/23
Redmond Off Road Rally: The off-road obstacle race features truck, side-by-side and dual sport events as well as short courses, training, monster truck rides, kids power wheels course and more; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784543-2
Itty Bitty Boutique — Half Price Day: The consignment sale features children's clothes, toys, baby items and more. Bring your own bag and wear a mask. All remaining items are marked half off Sunday only; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW SE Airport Way, Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784541-0 or 541-525-9035.
Crush Cancer: "Crush Cancer" is a family friendly event with 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon courses in beautiful Central Oregon hosted by Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/762205-0
Skills and Ride Clinic: The clinic will start with basic dialing in the bikes and working on body position before progressing through several more skills and then hopping on a nearby trail to test out the newly learned skill; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $99; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774927-2 or 541-728-7878.
Handsprings Workshop: This workshop will focus on low flow hand and elbow stands using the pole. We'll primarily work on handsprings in four different grips as well as handstands and elbow Ayeshas; 10:30 a.m.-noon; $35; Sekse Fit - Dance & Pole Fitness, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/785268-1 or 541-550-7273.
Car Show and Shine: Classic and other show cars will be parked at the food cart lot; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784539-0 or 541-527-4345.
Access Consciousness Body Process Series: A hands-on method that uses different hand placements on various positions on the body and then asking specific energies to run at each spot. These processes facilitate the body back into its original functions, which assist with the repairing and longevity of the body; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; $100; Jennifer Eve Morey LMT, Access Bars Facilitator, 105 NW Greeley Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/783304-0 or 541-848-7608.
Sunday Brunch and Trivia: Brunch favorites will be available at the food carts while the trivia game will take place. Limited seating available; noon-2 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/780620-0
Living with Wildfires: Learn from experts about what you can do to keep yourself and your community safe during this wildfire season. Topics include fire mitigation, smoke and air quality, climate change and emergency plans; 2-3 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/780797-0 or 561-329-7873.
Write-On! Writing Group for Teens — Book Review Edition: Teens ages 12-17 can submit a book review with words and photos for a discussion with other teens; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/785280-1 or 541-617-7050.
Community Conversations — Public Service in the 21st Century: Explore what it means to be an elected public servant, and how all of us can be engaged in community service and leadership; 4-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/784427-1 or 541-312-1032.
Soul in Motion Sunday Gathering: Facilitated movement and dance with an intention to connect with your Intuition and allow it to lead the dance; 6:30-7:45 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/784111-1 or 541-948-7015.
Auditions — 'Revenge and Sorrow in Thebes': Auditions for the adaptation of the Greek classic "The Bacchae of Euripides" will be held; 7-9 p.m.; Cascades Theatrical Co, 148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785297-0 or 541-389-0803.
Monday 5/24
Native American Virtual Salmon Bake — Fry Bread Making Demonstration: Joie Simtustus will share her grandmother's fry bread recipe. Video available to view throughout the week; 9 a.m.- May 28, 9 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/785235-0 or 541-318-3782.
Trivia Night: The twice-weekly trivia game held outdoors next to the fire pits and heaters. May be postponed due to weather; 6-8 p.m.; Bridge 99 Brewery, 63063 Layton Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784506-0
Tuesday 5/25
Smith Rock Interpretive Hike: Experience the magnificent scenery and wildlife viewing at Central Oregon’s premier state park; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; registration required; Smith Rock State Park, NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; eventbrite.com
Workforce Housing — Challenges and Opportunities: A panel of experts will discuss Central Oregon's current landscape for workforce housing and lead an in-depth conversation surrounding who is being affected; noon-1 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/784557-1 or 541-382-3221.
Osteology Outside: The Deschutes Land Trust and Chelsea Ernst will host a virtual event exploring animal bones you might find along the trail, how to identify them and what stories they may tell; 5-6 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/785213-1 or 541-330-0017.
Artist in Residence Virtual AiR Share Event: Learn more about Caldera's artists' residency programs and hear from 2021 artists about their creative practices and their time at the arts organization; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/784565-1 or 503-937-3061.
The Science of Happiness with Catherine A. Sanderson, Ph. D.: Professor Sanderson will describe research from the field of positive psychology on the factors that do and don't predict happiness, and provide practical ways to increase psychological well-being.; 6-7:30 p.m.; $5; online; go.evvnt.com/773542-1 or 541-383-7257.
Tuesday Night Trivia: A weekly trivia night will be held. Masks and social distancing required, free to play, winners can receive gift cards; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784509-0 or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 5/26
Bend Farmers Market: The weekly market features locally made and sourced foods and other goods including ice cream, spirits, coffee, hummus and more; 2-6 p.m.; Bend Farmers Market, 835 NW Wall St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/782487-0
Poetry Night at Sisters Depot: Food, drink, music and poetry; 5-7 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/767939-0
Native American Virtual Salmon Bake — 'Salmon is Everything': Central Oregon Community College students of the First Nations Student Union will present a reading of the play "Salmon is Everything" based on the Klamath people and the loss of salmon; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/785237-0 or 541-318-3782.
Women's Foundational Skills Bike Clinic: Women new to mountain biking can learn fundamental skills to feel more confident setting up the bike, shifting, braking and navigating small trail obstacles; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; $75; Seventh Mountain Resort, 18575 SW Century Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/774914-2 or 541-728-7878.
CLBC Bend Brewpub Run: A 3-5 mile group run will start and end at the brewpub, each runner will receive a half-off voucher for a pint; 5:45-8 p.m.; Cascade Lakes Brewpub, 1441 SW Chandler Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773531-0 or 541-388-4998.
Rediscovered Reads Book Club: Discussing “Empire of the Summer Moon” by S.C. Gwynne; 6-7 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/769993-0 or 541-306-6564.
Know Islands — Islands in Time: Learn about the geologically young volcanic islands we live amongst; 6-7 p.m.; registration required; online; go.evvnt.com/769145-1 or 541-312-1029.
Live music
Wednesday 5/19
James Matt: The local rock artist will perform; 5-7 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/785285-0 or 541-610-6457.
An Evening with Rachel Cole: The Nashville Americana artist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; The Brown Owl, 550 SW Industrial Way, Bend; go.evvnt.com/781293-0 or 541-797-6581.
Spring Sessions — Olivia Harms: The country artist will perform live on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook page; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772385-0
Thursday 5/20
James Matt: The rock artist will perform at the food cart lot; 5-8 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784586-0 or 541-527-4345.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock artist will perform at the cidery; 6-8 p.m.; Legend Cider Company, 52670 Highway 97, La Pine; go.evvnt.com/785148-0 or 503-893-5853.
Orbit: The psychedelic honky-tonk band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784526-0
Third Seven: The cellist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; 10 Barrel Brewing East Side Bend, 62950 NE 18th St., Bend; go.evvnt.com/773417-0
Friday 5/21
High Desert Nights feat. Rachel Cole, Matti Joy, Tyson Vandenbroucke: The local singer-songwriters will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785291-0 or 458-202-1090.
Now & Then: Local duo Derek Michael Marc and Michael Shane will perform; 6-8 p.m. On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/785218-0
Bobby Lindstrom: The blues singer-songwriter will perform with special guests. Advance tickets required; 6-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/784576-1 or 541-526-5075.
Know Islands — Islands Away with Bill Keale: The local singer-songwriter will perform in a virtual acoustic set; 6-6:45 p.m.; online; go.evvnt.com/784423-0 or 541-312-1032.
Fun Bobby: Thank you to our awesome sponsors, Bigfoot Beverage, Three Creeks Brewing, Avid Cider and Sunriver brewing; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com/e/fun-bobby-tickets-154017004005
Matt Martin & Blake Murrary: The country musicians will perform; 7-9 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/785271-0 or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 5/22
Braving the Fall: The classic rock band will perform; 1-4 p.m.; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; go.evvnt.com/785273-0 or 541-447-9932.
J Meast and Guests: The rapper will perform with special guests. Masks required; 4-7 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 24 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785140-0 or 541-388-8331.
Mike Wayock: The multi-genre artist will perform; 4-6 p.m.; Silver Moon Brewing, 2095 SW Badger Ave., Redmond; go.evvnt.com/784496-0 or 541-388-8331.
Saturdays in the Yard with David Rogers: The classical-jazz fusion guitarist will perform; 6-8 p.m.; Bunk+Brew Historic Lucas House, 42 NW Hawthorne Ave., Bend; go.evvnt.com/785290-0 or 458-202-1090.
DRIFT: The dark folk-rock band will perform with special guests; 6-8 p.m.; The Bite Tumalo, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; go.evvnt.com/785284-0 or 541-610-6457.
Johnny and Jason: The country-folk-R&B duo will perform on the restaurant's patio. Reservations accepted online; 6-8:30 p.m.; Sisters Depot, 250 W. Cascade Ave., Sisters; go.evvnt.com/785264-0 or 541-904-4660.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band performs at the vineyard. Advance tickets required; 6-8 p.m.; $25; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/784579-1 or 541-526-5075.
Magical Mystery Four: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; On Tap, 1424 NE Cushing Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/780105-0
Spring Sessions — Popcorn: The local band will perform on the outdoor stage and be live streamed on the Worthy Facebook Page; 6-8 p.m. Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772387-0
JuJu Eyeball: The local Beatles tribute band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; eventbrite.com
Dry Canyon Stampede: The country dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; Pump House Bar & Grill, 8320 U.S. 97, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/785283-0 or 541-548-4990.
Sunday 5/23
The High Street Band: The party band will perform a benefit concert for the Crush Cancer event, proceeds will go to the Ronald McDonald House and the Sparrow Club of Central Oregon. Advance tickets required; 2-5 p.m.; $40; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; go.evvnt.com/785180-1 or 541-526-5075.
Olivia Harms: The country singer-songwriter will perform; 6-8 p.m.; River's Place, 787 NE Purcell Blvd., Bend; go.evvnt.com/784531-0
Wednesday 5/26
Darlingside: The indie-folk quartet will perform via livestream; 5-8 p.m.; $15; online; go.evvnt.com/785165-1 or 541-317-0700.
Spring Sessions — Suckerpunch: The party band will perform on the outdoor stage; 6-8 p.m.; Worthy Brewing Company, 495 NE Bellevue Drive, Bend; go.evvnt.com/772394-0
