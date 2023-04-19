Local artist Teafly stand with her larger-than-life earth guardians, eight-foot-tall puppets created in collaboration with The Environmental Center to help teach children about sustainability and environmental stewardship.
The Earth Day Fair, which takes place after the parade, will feature free face painting, local food vendors, electric bike demonstrations and the Bend-La Pine School District's first electric school bus.
Bend's annual Earth Day Fair & Parade, hosted by The Environmental Center, is Saturday.
The Earth Day Fair & Parade is a family friendly event in which attendees are encouraged to dress up in costumes representing what they cherish most about the earth.
Artwork for the Earth Day Fair & Parade was designed by Nacho Ruiz of Madras.
Since its inception, the annual Earth Day Fair & Parade in Bend has earned a reputation for its colorful costumes, representing what parade-goers cherish most about Mother Earth. But when the parade returns on Saturday, it will also unite the community around environmentalism, showcasing the diverse work of community members, nonprofits and other agencies working to make our way of life more sustainable.
The Environmental Center will host free face painting, music and dance performances, local food vendors, electric bike demonstrations and the Bend-La Pine School District’s first electric school bus.
The parade begins at the corner of Louisiana Avenue and Bond Street and will be led by the nonprofit’s earth guardians, larger-than-life puppets designed by local artist Teafly. The puppets, which are 8 feet tall, include the river guardian, the forest guardian and the garden guardian. After the parade, participants are invited to gather at Troy Field near the procession’s outset from noon to 3 p.m.
Events and outreach manager at The Environmental Center Priscilla Calleros aims to uplift voices underrepresented in the environmental movement. At last year’s parade, she created a platform for the native community by inviting them to perform traditional song and dance at the event.
Calleros said that each traditional song has a significant meaning in relation to the environment, and the same goes for the Latino community, the Mayans, and the Aztecs.
“There are traditional dances and drumming that call on water, that call on mother earth to come and protect them and care for them and their crops,” she said.
An Aztec dance group, known as Ameyalmazatl Citaltonal Azteca Dance Group, will perform traditional dancing and artist Speakthunder Berry from Warm Springs will share traditional indigenous songs and stories at the Earth Day Fair.
Since the event returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, The Environmental Center has introduced a more defined timeline. In addition, the nonprofit is working to continue reducing waste related to the event itself, according to communications manager Amelia Remington Corbari.
“Events are some of the most wasteful activities that we do,” Corbari said. “We’re working much harder this year to walk the talk and reduce our waste.”
Reusable dish ware will be available at each food vendor booth. After eating, customers are encouraged to return the dish ware to a sorting station and empty any food scraps into a compost bin.
Most importantly, Calleros hopes to instill the idea that Earth Day is not simply contained to a single day on the calendar. “Earth Day is every day,” she said.
Note: Written words on banners or costumes and motorized vehicles are not permitted at the parade.
