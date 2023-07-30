he Deschutes County Fair is switching out fireworks for 200 drones that will illuminate the night sky this year.Depictions of classic fair experiences, created by drones, will span across 400 feet in the air.
“It’s gonna be so big,” said Bart Platt, spokesperson for the fair. “ ... You could be riding the ferris wheel on the other side of the fairgrounds and still watch this performance.”
Fair goers can expect a unique show from night to night. From Wednesday, Aug. 2 to Sunday, Aug. 6 the shows can be seen at the fair grounds in Redmond after each of the concert performances above the main stage.
The push to move from fireworks to drones is one that other cities have started to implement. Platt said every year the county has been trying to bring new life into the fair and the drones seemed to be the perfect fit for Deschutes County.
Platt is one of the people from the county responsible for helping design the visuals for the performance through Go Drone Shows, the company making the vision a reality.
“It’s truly an amazing experience,” said Eddie Fernandez, one of the directors for Go Drones. “What you’re going to see is everyone pulling their phone out.”
According to Fernandez, the programmed, automated bots have been featured at larger events such as NASCAR’s championship weekend and the Electronic Daisy concert in Las Vegas, as well as other county fairs. He says it’s a safer and more sustainable entertainment option than fireworks.
“We use electricity to power these,” Fernandez said. “There is no concern for fire. Nothing is being lit up. There is no fallout ... They are significantly safer in that component.”
The company has been putting on performances for three years and has been working with the county since January .
“It’s really a spectacle that you need to be in person to appreciate,” Platt said. “It’s the equivalent of a produced firework show ... each night of the fair the shows will be different and you’re going to want to catch them each night.”
