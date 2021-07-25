So much of this year’s Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo will be familiar to visitors. The county fair, July 28 to Aug. 1, will feature all the traditional fun of carnival rides, concerts and livestock exhibits.
Geoff Hinds, director of the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, said planning this year’s fair was a balancing act between offering classic entertainment and safety from the virus.
“We’ve worked really hard to make sure any changes we have made will just enhance the guest experience,” Hinds said.
This year’s fair will be the 101st hosted in Deschutes County. The county fair celebrated its centennial in 2019, but the fair was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The theme of the fair this year is “Back in the Saddle.”
“We are really excited to be bringing the fair back after a year on the sidelines,” Hinds said.
As fairgoers arrive this year, they will see more open space than usual between vendors and stages for entertainment. The additional space was created for social distancing, but organizers used it to offer more seating and picnic tables.
“We added some more park-like settings where people can enjoy the beautiful green grass and the Central Oregon summer days and nights,” Hinds said.
Another major change this year is the fair hosting its summer concert series outside, rather than inside the First Interstate Bank Center. The concerts, July 28 to July 31, will be held outside near the entrance to the rodeo.
“That will be the first time we have put concerts outdoors since we moved to the new fairgrounds 20 years ago,” Hinds said. “We are building an entirely new concert venue here on the grounds.”
Hinds said organizers were strategic about where to put entertainment around the fairgrounds. Visitors will see performances in all corners of the property, despite the stages being spaced further apart.
New entertainment this year includes a hypnotist, a sword swallower and sharks in a tank.
“We added some additional entertainment elements onto the grounds to make sure everywhere people go there is entertainment going on,” Hinds said. “Every corner of the fair there is excitement and entertainment happening.”
Hinds will wait for visitors’ feedback but anticipates keeping some of the pandemic changes for future fairs.
Specifically, Hinds could see the fair continuing to sell tickets online. The fair is offering online sales for the first time ever to control the limited entry, but fairgoers have expressed wanting the online option every year, Hinds said.
“I anticipate some of those things may stay for the future,” Hinds said. “The exciting thing about the fair is we put it together, evaluate it and continue to improve it every single year.”
Having a fair this year was not a guarantee. The Deschutes County Fair Board debated the pros and cons of hosting a fair during a pandemic and ultimately decided in May to allow it.
Since making the decision, the fair board has received positive feedback, Hinds said.
After the isolation of the pandemic, Hinds sees the fair as a way to bring people together.
“It’s a return to more normalcy,’ Hinds said. “We can come back together as a community and enjoy fun and entertainment.”
