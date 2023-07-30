All Time Low
: Punk and Pop
Throughout a catalog streamed nearly half-a-billion times and highlighted by multiple gold- and platinum-certified singles and albums, All Time Low have continually raised the bar for both pop and punk.
Since 2003, the group has notched five straight Top 10 entries on the Billboard Top 200, spanning 2009-2017: “Nothing Personal,” “Dirty Work,” “Future Hearts” and “Last Young Renegade.”
After nearly two decades together, All Time Low rekindled the spark they first ignited in a Baltimore basement on their 2020 full-length studio album, Wake Up, Sunshine. They walked into a tiny room, plugged in, and turned up with the same spirit, but with more experience, and proficiency gained from performing to millions worldwide. As a result, they delivered Wake Up, Sunshine, featuring the hit single “Monsters,” which spent 18 weeks atop Billboard’s Alternative Airplay chart.
— Artist bio
All Time Low plays Friday, Aug. 4, starting at 8 p.m. The concert series title sponsor is Kendall Toyota of Bend; the presenting sponsor is Performance Plus Auto Salon; and the media partner for this show is a 92/9 FM-Radio.
Lil Jon
: DJ and Hip-hop
For the last decade plus, the words “YEAH,” “OK,” and “WHAT” have been synonymous with multi-platinum, Grammy-award winning artist Lil Jon.
He has performed with Usher and Ludacris, Afrojack, Steve Aoki, Pitbull, TLC.
In 2014, Lil Jon teaming up with DJ Snake for the hit “Turn Down For What.” His success as a mainstay in the DJ-world is evident with a current residency at Hakkasan Nightclub in the MGM Grand along with Jewel Nightclub at Aria Resort & Casino in Las Vegas.
Lil Jon delivered a string of regional hits in the ‘90s with the East Side Boyz with tracks such as “Bia Bia” and “Put Yo Hood Up.”
— Artist bio
Lil Jon performs Saturday night, Aug. 5, starting at 8 p.m. Media sponsor is Power 94-Radio.
Banda Machos y Banda Maguey
Banda Machos specializes in the Technobanda genre. They are best known for popularizing the Quebradita dancing style that became popular in the 1990s in Mexico and the United States.
Their songs are often satirical, filled with double entendres. Some of these include “Las Nachas”, “Me Llamo Raquel”, “El Próximo Tonto”, “La Manguera”, and “Sigues Siendo La Reina”. The band has been together for over 30 years and has recorded 29 albums.
Along with Banda Machos, Banda Maguey have been called the two most successful exponents of the Technobanda sound. A favorite during the 1990s Technobanda craze, Banda Maguey took over the radio waves with their debut album “Tumbando Caña” in 1994, which contained a number of hits including “El Alacran.”
— Artists’ bio
Banda Machos y Banda Maguey will perform on Sunday, Aug. 6, at 2:30 p.m.
