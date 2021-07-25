Attendees have a lot of zooms to look forward to at the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo this year — but not the video conferencing kind.
After a year of COVID-19, carnival rides and games are back, bringing zooms, zips, turns and drops back to the fairgrounds.
Pat Davis, for one, is excited.
“We’re just happy to be working,” said Davis, who co-owns Davis Shows NW, which has put on the fair’s carnival for the past several years.
Ever since the onset of the pandemic, Davis and his crews have been weathering the storm of a year of canceled events as safety protocols required social distancing and reduced capacities.
That period of waiting was made even more challenging by the company’s purchases the year before. In 2019, Davis Shows upgraded a Ferris wheel, bought a new fry shack and invested in a brand new ride: The Pineapple Express, a Hawaiian-themed, Himalayan-style ride that spins riders quickly around an up and down circular track.
“They sat in a building for a year,” Davis said of his company’s new equipment.
But now that the company has pulled through its shut-down year and will be returning to Deschutes County, Davis said the Pineapple Express and the other new additions, as well as old favorite rides and carnival games, are ready to bring summer fun to Central Oregon fairgoers.
“The footprint might be a little bit smaller,” Davis said, noting that the pandemic economy has made hiring employees a challenge in some ways. Still, he expects to bring around 28 rides to Redmond this summer, and “they’ll be the high-capacity, good rides — the popular rides,” he said.
“We’re not going to starve the entertainment,” Davis said.
Individual ride tickets will be available onsite at the fair, and all-you-can-ride wristbands are being presold online at expo.deschutes.org/p/fair/carnival. Tickets are $1.50 each or $30 for 24, and each ride takes three or four tickets, according to the fair’s website. Pre-sale wristbands are $32 each and allow for unlimited rides on the selected day.
According to Davis, carnival staff will observe the latest COVID-19 safety protocols as regulations continue to change.
The company’s been back to work since April, hosting carnivals in Washington, Nevada and Oregon. Each had slightly different pandemic rules and restrictions, like cleaning and masking requirements and limits on capacity.
But those weren’t a problem for carnival attendees, Davis said.
A carnival the company hosted in Vancouver, Washington, earlier this year had a long line of thrill-seeking attendees out the gate, Davis said.
“It was just kind of crazy,” Davis said. “We’ve never had that experience before.”
He’s looking forward to returning to this year’s Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo, which is the second-largest fair the four-generation family company visits annually.
“It’s important to us — we’re happy to be there,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.