One can not get any more “country” with a back story like Carly Pearce.
Pearce left her Kentucky home and high school at 16 to take a job at Dollywood and since then, has grown into a singer and songwriter who embraces country passionately, but helps push the genre forward.
Fresh off tour with country star Kenny Chesney, Pearce has four No. 1 hits including: “What He Didn’t Do,” “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” “Never Wanted to be that Girl,” and “Every Little Thing.”
She performs at the Deschutes County Fair on Thursday, Aug. 3 starting at 8 p.m. The concert series title sponsor is Kendall Toyota of Bend; the presenting sponsor is Performance Plus Auto Salon and the media partners are KSJJ 102.9 Radio and The Bulletin.
Pearce’s most recent song is “We Don’t Fight Anymore” featuring Chris Stapleton, who appeared in Bend earlier this summer.
“This song embodies a place that I think, if we are honest with ourselves, we’ve all felt at some point in a relationship,” she told The Bulletin in an email. “The distance that feels heartbreaking, yet you’re also indifferent. I’ve always been a writer who never wanted to shy away from the uncomfortable moments in all of our lives, and this song feels too important not to share. Having Chris Stapleton join me on this song was a dream come true and he unlocked an element to the story that I didn’t even know it needed.”
Pearce has a bevy of awards to her name. She has won: the 2020 Country Music Awards (CMA) Awards Musical Event; 2021 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards Music Event; ACM Single of the Year; ACM Music Event of the Year in 2022; the 2022 CMA Musical Event of the Year; A Grammy for Best Country Duo/Group Performance; CMT’s 2022 Artists of The Year; the 2021 CMA Female Vocalist of the Year; and is the reigning ACM Awards Female Artist of the Year.
Her third studio album, “29: Written In Stone,” is out now via Big Machine Records.
