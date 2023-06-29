Bend's annual pet parade is here, just in time for a warm Fourth of July, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District. Organization for the parade starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Harmon Park, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.
The route is the same as last year, and will begin at Harmon Park, head north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue, then turn east to Wall Street, and finally finish at Drake Park.
This is the second year that the parade will use this route. The parade has grown, and required a larger area for set up that Harmon Park can provide. Similar routes have been used for the city's Veterans Day parade. In previous years, those who were first in the parade would finish it before those at the back would even start, said Julie Brown, the park district's communications and community relations manager.
Participants are invited to dress up and bring their pets or stuffed animals on bikes, trikes, or pulled wagons. The pet parade has been a feature of Bend since 1924.
The park district has tips for beating the heat:
Wear a hat and breathable fabric.
Apply sunscreen.
Drink water before you feel thirsty.
The tall orange bicycle flags indicates there is water for dogs along the parade route, at Harmon Park and Drake Park.
Watch your pet for signs of overheating, including checking paw pads. Seek cooler surfaces if needed.
Do not leave pets in your car after the parade for any length of time.
Pets should be leashed and you need to clean up after them. There is no registration required. Cats, rabbits, and aggressive animals are not allowed, and neither are motorized vehicles.
Parking is on the outer perimeter of downtown and in the parking garage. Accessibility-approved parking is at the Highland magnet school on Newport Avenue, in the downtown parking garage, and the City of Bend parking lot on Franklin Avenue. An accessibility-approved viewing area will be west of the intersection at Franklin and Wall Street.
