Bend's annual pet parade is here, just in time for a warm Fourth of July, according to the Bend Park & Recreation District. Organization for the parade starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Harmon Park, and the parade starts at 10 a.m.

The route is the same as last year, and will begin at Harmon Park, head north on Harmon Boulevard to Newport Avenue, then turn east to Wall Street, and finally finish at Drake Park.

