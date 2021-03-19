Project map

Habitat for Humanity project location is highlighted here in city planning documents.

 Submitted image

Editor's note: The two columns below are a land use dispute between a resident John Larson and the city of Bend over a Habitat for Humanity project in his neighborhood. We obtained the city's response and decided to run it with Larson's column because it shows important context. 

Editor’s note: The two columns below are a land use dispute between a resident John Larson and the city of Bend over a Habitat for Humanity

project in his neighborhood. We obtained the city’s response and decided to run it with Larson’s column because it shows important context.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.