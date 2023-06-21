The Legislature is adorning its “Christmas Tree” Bill this week, Senate Bill 5506, with something for almost every place in Oregon.
Christmas Trees are what budget bills are called when they are loaded with money for projects across the state. Putting all the goodies for every place in one bill makes it much more likely that all legislators get something for their districts and they want it to pass.
None of the following is a done deal, yet. There are a couple projects that caught our eye.
Bend may get $5 million for a Hawthorne overcrossing. The idea is for a pedestrian and bike bridge that would go over the Bend Parkway and the railroad and connect Bend’s east and west sides. It could be a boon to development and getting people around without cars. The $5 million is a fraction of the cost. It is still $5 million.
Arguably more important for Deschutes County overall is $15 million to help with the costs of the Deschutes County Courthouse renovations. The three-story building expansion has been estimated to cost the county more than $40 million. And the plans were shaved back a bit because of costs.
We think the Deschutes River Conservancy does fantastic work leading efforts to make every drop of water count in the basin. It’s good to see the Legislature supporting its work with $1.5 million for piping, monitoring and measurement.
There’s a lot more, 124 pages worth. That, of course is also reason for concern. You can check it out yourself at tinyurl.com/ORChristmasbill.
