Thanks to efforts by a broad range of individuals and groups, at least 48 of Bend’s homeless men and women have a warm place to sleep during this winter’s chill. That’s good, but when the shelter closes in mid-March, the Homeless Leadership Coalition and others are back at Square One, with no home for a cold-weather overnight shelter.

That’s part of the message that Scott Cooper, executive director of NeighborImpact, delivered to the state Senate Housing and Development Committee Wednesday. He was testifying about how critical state funding has been to the effort to shelter the region’s homeless.

Bend’s problem was solved this year when the Deschutes County Commission and sheriff made space at the county’s parole and probation facility for a shelter. NeighborImpact agreed to run the shelter, and it and the homeless coalition managed, in just two weeks’ time, to furnish the space, write rules for the shelter and hire and train staff. They also put a nutrition program together and made arrangements for pet care so that those with animals need not be turned away.

Unfortunately, the fix is only temporary. The county needs the space the shelter is in, and it will begin work this spring to make it available for a different use. That means the homeless coalition must start the search all over again.

Even if the community were awash in suitable large empty spaces — it isn’t — the job won’t be easy. Many, perhaps most, Bend residents want the homeless housed anywhere but down the street, perhaps an understandable attitude that makes siting a shelter difficult.

Yet the homeless here, most of them, were our housed neighbors before rent increases or medical or car bills or something else left them out on the street. As of the 2019 Point in Time shelter count, more than 100 were children under the age of 18, and 20 of those were not accompanied by an adult.

As it did this winter, the homeless coalition will likely need the help of the community to find a space for a 2021 cold-weather shelter. It will surely need financial help from the state, as well.