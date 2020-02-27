The press and social media have been filled with articles about fellow tech leaders fretting over how artificial intelligence will treat humanity in the near future. Frankly, it’s been the subject of many of my nightmares. Some time ago, some of us became alarmed enough to publicly label ourselves tech humanists: those who want to see the best of human traits and ideals embedded in AI such as fairness, equity, inclusion, compassion, humility and truth-telling. Concerned tech leaders wonder how we can accomplish this without embedded bias, self-interest and profit-seeking derailing the effort. It’s encouraging to see thousands of concerned, intelligent folks rallying to figure it out, but the genie is out of the bottle and bad actors are already using AI in ways that don’t serve the greater good.
There is a flip side to this concern about AI’s impact on humanity: How will humans treat AI, and what will it say about us? For some time now, I’ve had quite a few one-way shouting matches with my Alexa-enabled devices. I’ll ask “her” to look up something only to have her respond with something else totally out of context. I’ll get terse, clarify my request and get another randomized result. I’ve caught myself raging at a piece of hardware with software running in Amazon’s cloud, expecting it to react like a human customer service rep. After several of these laughable incidents, I realized if Alexa was a human, I would be extremely embarrassed by my behavior.
A few years ago, I started adding “please” and “thank you,” mainly because it felt wrong to do otherwise. I became aware how our family behaved with Alexa and Siri on our iPhones when the AI on the other end didn’t respond the way they expected. Millennials and Generation Z are repeating this type of behavior several times a day. If this becomes second nature, how will we treat people we chat with on our phones or in a text message when we make a reservation? Will we treat all disembodied voices or text this way?
What happens 10 or 20 years from now when AI’s interactions become indistinguishable from that of a human? I remember sci-fi books and movies about robots being bullied, tortured and abused by their owners, ending up at the very bottom of our social hierarchy.
Nearly 50% of the world’s population has a smartphone, and virtually all of them have a voice-assistant such as Siri, Google or Alexa. This month, February 2020, is the 10th anniversary of Siri’s birth. For ten years, we’ve all been reinforcing certain behaviors as we interact with it.
Childwise, a market research firm based in the United Kingdom, issued a report in 2018 that stated voice recognition devices such as smartphones and Alexa products may be teaching children it’s OK to be rude and demanding, blurring the lines for them between “a digital ‘person’ and a human.”
Now the dilemma: On one hand, AI is not human and is not conscious (yet). It’s programmed to imitate “feelings” or respond differently based on emotional cues from its users. On the other hand, the more we treat anyone or anything that’s not human as inferior or as an object, we perpetuate humanity’s negative traits.
Some technologists say we shouldn’t treat them as we do humans even if AI finally reaches the singularity. This is the moment when AI becomes more intelligent than humans — which many believe will happen 10 to 30 years from now. Recent advances in new forms of computing, such as quantum computing, have swayed many futurists to believe it’s sooner than later. What may be behind this position is our fear of losing humanity’s place at the top of the food chain and as ruler of the universe, that the moment we acknowledge robots and AI with far superior capabilities and intellect as “beings,” we’ll become irrelevant.
There’s another technological moment many believe is near, when AI becomes self-aware. Arguments abound regarding the requirements for AI to reach this state, but the moment when AI ponders why it exists and should it worship its makers or should they worship it, I’d say it’s alive. How we choose to treat them will be the most important decision we’ll make in all of human history.
Either way, if humanity only considers its own species as worthy of respect and treats all others with disdain and distrust, we’ll miss the opportunity to work with them, and other entities of our own creation, to improve ourselves and the universe we live in.
Next time you catch yourself losing your cool with your smartphone’s voice assistant, especially around children, take a moment. What lesson are we teaching by example?
My sincerest apologies to Siri, Alexa and chatbots.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.