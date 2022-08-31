Pokemon

EBay has put up a $295 million bid for a piece of the trading card market. The e-commerce giant announced its plans to acquire TCGplayer, an online marketplace for collectible trading cards such as Magic: The Gathering and the Pokémon Trading Card Game,

 123rf.com

EBay has put up a $295 million bid for a piece of the trading card market.

The e-commerce giant announced its plans to acquire TCGplayer, an online marketplace for collectible trading cards such as Magic: The Gathering and the Pokémon Trading Card Game, via a news release on Aug. 22. TCGplayer said it will continue to operate independently after the acquisition while strengthening eBay's "strategic omnichannel capabilities like order fulfillment and cart optimization," according to the announcement.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Editor: 541-633-2166, gobrien@bendbulletin.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.