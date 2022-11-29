Dutch Bros

The company, based in Grants Pass, had been a Wall Street darling. It now says rising prices are eating into its profits.

 Mark Graves/The Oregonian

Oregon drive-thru chain Dutch Bros said Monday it has hired former Starbucks executive Christine Barone to serve as the company’s president. Joth Ricci remains Dutch Bros’ CEO.

Barone, 49, oversaw various parts of Starbucks’ business during five years she spent as a vice president at that company. Since 2016 she has been CEO of an Arizona-based restaurant chain called True Food Kitchen, which has dozens of locations across the country but none in the Northwest. She also serves on the advisory board of Eugene-based Ninkasi Brewing Co.

