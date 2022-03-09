Wall Street rallied in Wednesday, with the three major U.S. stock indexes surging while oil prices posted double-digit declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average was up about 800 points, or 2.4%, in early afternoon trading. The broader S&P 500 index advanced 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq soared 3.6%.
The stock rally comes as oil prices retreated from recent surges, with Brent crude, the international benchmark, tumbling 12.2% to about $112 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. benchmark, fell 11% to less than $109 a barrel. U.S. and European governments have moved to limit purchases of Russian oil in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Overseas, Germany's DAX index jumped 7.9%, while France's CAC 40 was up 7.1%. The Pan-European Stoxx rose 4.7%. Asian indexes were mostly negative, with the Hang Seng off 0.7% and the Nikkei down 0.3%.
Energy-industry analysts still believe oil prices will keep climbing if the disruption of Russian exports continue. Jay Hatfield, portfolio manager at Infrastructure Capital Advisors, says he believes continued tensions could push oil prices above $150 per barrel, bringing gas prices above $6 per gallon.
